Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
What's on

Meet the Australian skater living the Disney on Ice dream

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
June 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skater Jessinta Martin, of Adelaide, is part of the Disney on Ice tour coming to Newcastle.
Skater Jessinta Martin, of Adelaide, is part of the Disney on Ice tour coming to Newcastle.

When you feel like you were born to ice skate, it's pretty hard to beat a full-time job on the ice.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food, drinks and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.