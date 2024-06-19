Spanish lock given job of sparking Wildfires on debut

IMANOL Urraza has studied medicine and can speak four languages, but coach Scott Coleman simply wants the Spanish lock to bring energy to the Hunter Wildfires pack.
Urraza will make his Shute Shield debut and is among four changes for the crunch clash against Manly at Manly Oval on Saturday.
The Spanish international comes in for George Noa.
Blake Howle will make his run-on debut in place of hooker Andrew Tuala, who is on international duty with Manu Samoa.
Nick Murray moves off the bench for halfback Isaac Montoisy (hamstring).
Jack Eveden will also make his starting debut in a reshuffled backline that has lost Ueta Tufuga (hip) to injury.
Urraza, 22, arrived in Newcastle last month and has played two games in second grade.
"He wanted to come over and test himself in Australia," Coleman said. "He is a big, raw athlete and can play in the second row or back row.
"He ran with first grade on Tuesday night and surprised me with his rugby knowledge. His detail at the lineout, his pick and go and generally his technique was awesome."
Urraza had a season in the Stade Francois Academy in 2022 and joined the Wildfires from Italian Serie A club Vicenza Rangers.
"He is a bright cookie," Coleman said. "His English is perfect and he speaks four different languages. He was studying medicine in Spain when he got a contract in France. He learnt how to speak French in six months. Then he went to Italy and picked up Italian in six months
"We just want him to be bring some energy. Be explosive and dominant with his carries and tackles. Hit rucks, clean out and recycle the ball is his no.1 job."
Manly sit in fourth spot on 35 points, 14 points above the Wildfires, and are coming off a 18-16 loss to Easts.
"It is going to be a big challenge for us," Coleman said. "Manly have not beaten us since we have come back into the Shute Shield. They will be gunning for us. They won't treat us lightly regardless of who is on the field."
