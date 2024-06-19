As 'Gaslight' illuminates the stage, no one escapes unscathed

Rodney Rigby's production for NewTheatricals and Queensland Theatre (whose credits include stagings of Come From Away, Jersey Boys, Good Night, and Oscar on Broadway) of the period tale of a hemmed-in heroin driven to near-insanity (or, at least, led to believe she is) at the mercy of her abusive domestic life is sodden with modern relevance. The scene opens, the lights come up on a fantastically intricate set, and there is the immediate sense that whatever is said first will matter.

