Hunter Offshore Wind project moves forward

Nuclear, renewables and politics, oh my!
Yesterday, Opposition leader Peter Dutton announced the Hunter would be home to a nuclear power station that would be built under a future Coalition government.
The federal government today reveals the Hunter Offshore Wind Project has taken a significant step forward by announcing which companies will get the first crack at the development.
The Newcastle Herald expects federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen to be in town today to spruik the news (and no doubt rubbish Dutton's nuclear plan).
But enough about politicians, we want to know what you think about nuclear energy, and more importantly what questions you have about it.
We'll do our best to answer them, just let us know in the form at the bottom of this story.
Jamieson Murphy, news director
