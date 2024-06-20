Fact check: What was actually in the NSW budget for Hunter roads

The NSW budget included two large pots of money for two long-awaited Hunter road projects, the Muswellbrook bypass and Nelson Bay Road upgrade.
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley told NBN on Tuesday that Hunter residents would welcome the $442 million announced for the bypass and Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said the government would "finally get this [Nelson Bay] road project going that's been stuck in the slow lane for so many years".
The announcements gave the impression that work on both major projects was imminent.
The Newcastle Herald sought clarification of when work would start.
The budget papers say the bypass is part of an allocation of funds for a planned "New England Highway Corridor Upgrade" which also includes planning for Goonoo Goonoo Road at Tamworth.
The papers say this upgrade program, jointly funded by the state and federal governments, will receive $392.9 million over the next four years to "continue planning and work activities".
In a separate line item, the budget papers say the Muswellbrook bypass will receive $11.7 million in 2024-25.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that the federal government had delayed the project as part of a national infrastructure review last year.
"Transport for NSW is continuing negotiations with the Australian government regarding timing of the bypass," the spokesperson said.
"Current estimates have indicated that funds for construction will be released within the next four years.
"While planning and early works continue, it is expected the start of major construction will coincide with the completion of the New England Highway bypass at Singleton, thereby reducing impact to traffic on this essential freight route."
The $700 million Singleton bypass was allocated $191 million in 2024-25 and $462.9 million over forward estimates.
Transport for NSW estimates it will be open to traffic by late 2026.
The budget papers say the government has "reserved" $137.5 million in the Restart NSW fund for a new dual carriageway from Bobs Farm to Williamtown, bypassing Salt Ash through farm land.
Departmental staff said on Tuesday that the money was "quarantined" in the fund but had not been allocated across forward estimates.
The budget allocates $5 million to the project in the next financial year for continued planning.
The federal government also committed $137.5 million to the project in its May budget.
A TfNSW spokesperson said on Wednesday that the upgrade remained in the "early stages of development" and "timing for delivery will be dependent on a number of factors, including determination of the Review of Environmental Factors, technical investigations, land acquisition, and the release of future funding".
"Transport will continue to progress with project planning for the upgrade including preparation of the Review of Environmental Factors, technical investigations and confirming property acquisition requirements," the spokesperson said.
TfNSW has identified a route for the new road, but it could not confirm when construction will start.
