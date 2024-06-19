Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Grow, train, retain': Jenny May appointed to top rural health role

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 19 2024 - 6:52pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle Professor Jenny May is the new rural health commissioner. Picture supplied
University of Newcastle Professor Jenny May is the new rural health commissioner. Picture supplied

A University of Newcastle academic has been appointed as Australia's rural health commissioner, a role that seeks to boost healthcare in remote areas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.