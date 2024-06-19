'Grow, train, retain': Jenny May appointed to top rural health role

A University of Newcastle academic has been appointed as Australia's rural health commissioner, a role that seeks to boost healthcare in remote areas.
Federal health minister Mark Butler announced on Wednesday that he had appointed Professor Jenny May to the role.
Professor May said she was excited to take her "focus and commitment" to the national level.
"My mantra is focused on how we grow, train and retain health students rurally, so they stay and become part of the health community," Professor May said.
University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky, said "we're extremely proud of Professor May's appointment ".
"She is the right person to fill this important role," Professor Zelinsky said.
"Professor May's appointment is wonderful recognition of the University of Newcastle's expertise in rural health education."
Mr Butler said the commissioner advocates for reforms for "better access to safe, quality and affordable health care in rural, regional and remote Australia".
"Professor May brings a wealth of experience to the role," Mr Butler said.
She had worked as a GP for more than 35 years in rural, regional and remote WA, NT and NSW, along with rural Canada.
"With 20 years in health education, Professor May has also taught Australia's medical, nursing and allied health students of the future," the minister said.
He added that she had "significant research expertise in health workforce matters".
She is presently director of the University of Newcastle's department of rural health, based in Tamworth.
She is also a practicing GP in Tamworth.
The Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP) said it worked closely with the rural health commissioner to "get more GPs in communities across Australia".
"Rural Australians have worse health outcomes and lower life expectancy than people in cities," RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins said.
"There is a lot that needs to be done to change this."
Dr Higgins said ensuring rural Australia has GPs was "a focus for Professor May".
"I could not be more confident her expertise will help Australia to meet those communities' needs in her new role.
"Jenny May has been a fantastic advocate for the health of rural Australians for years.
"I look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role."
AMA president Professor Steve Robson said "people living in regional, rural and remote areas experience health challenges including access to workforce".
"A career in rural health can be an incredibly rewarding experience," he said.
"The AMA has a strong rural health policy platform, covering all aspects of rural healthcare delivery and we look forward to discussing these with Professor May when she takes over this role in September."
