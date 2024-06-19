Newcastle Knights rookie Fletcher Sharpe living out his dream

BACK yourself in.
That simple advice from Knights coach Adam O'Brien has inspired Cessnock rookie Fletcher Sharpe to hit the ground running in his first two top-grade appearances, which have delivered fine solo tries against Melbourne and Penrith.
While the Knights lost both games, the 20-year-old fullback showed glimpses of his potential and appears to have leapfrogged another outstanding rookie in David Armstrong in the pecking order, in Kalyn Ponga's ongoing absence through injury.
Sharpe told the Newcastle Herald he was initially shocked by the pace of the NRL but already felt comfortable at that level.
"The tries help," he said.
"Adzy has just been giving me a pretty simple message, just to back myself if I see space.
"So that's what I'm doing."
Sharpe is upholding a proud Cessnock tradition of producing players for the Knights.
Andrew and Matthew Johns, Billy Peden, Rod Whitaker, Daniel Smailes, Josh King and Brodie Jones were all Goannas before they wore the red and blue.
"It's a pretty special feeling," Sharpe said of playing for the team he has supported his whole life.
"I've watched that much footy down here.
"I always grew up watching them, supporting them.
"I've made my way through the age groups and was lucky enough to stay on.
"Every kid that grows up around here - it's a pretty footy-dominated area - grows up dreaming of making their [NRL] debut. And to do that for my home town, it's been awesome."
A belated inclusion in Newcastle's full-time squad this year, Fletcher has since signed until the end of the 2026 season and is shaping as a long-term first-grader.
Sunday's 27,966-strong crowd was easily the biggest - and loudest - he has played before.
"It was amazing," he said.
"I can't really explain it, to be honest. I don't know how many people were here, but it was that loud. When we started to come back in the second half, the noise was crazy.
"It was awesome to experience that."
Sharpe admitted his NRL opportunity arrived suddenly and is confident he will continue to develop as he gains experience.
"That's the beauty of it," he said. "I've just trying to improve each week. At training, I'm just trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I can.
"KP's been great with me. He's been doing a fair bit of work with me and giving me tips about how he does things, which I'm trying to implement in my game to hopefully become a better player."
When Ponga returns from his foot surgery, Sharpe is happy to play where, or if, O'Brien requires him to.
He revealed that he spent his formative years playing in the halves.
"I always played in the halves when I was young," he said.
"Maybe under-16s, 17s I made the transition to fullback, and I've been there the last couple of years.
"But I just like playing footy, wherever that is I don't mind."
In his two top-grade games so far, Sharpe has carried the ball 155 metres against Melbourne and 136m against Penrith, breaking 13 tackles in the process.
"The speed probably caught me a bit off guard in the first game," he said. "And obviously the physicality. But I feel like I've settled in quite nicely."
Armstrong, who scored five tries in his first five NRL games, played in NSW Cup on the weekend and scored a double against the Panthers. His future with the Knights appears unclear, amid interest from Super League club Leigh Leopards.
O'Brien described Sharpe as a "special kid" after Sunday's loss to Penrith.
"He's a typical young country bloke," O'Brien said.
"He never looks flustered. Not much gets to him.
"But he just turns up in the right spots, where we need him.
"I don't want to get too carried away, because he's only two games in, but for those two games, I couldn't be any happier with him, and I know his teammates, more importantly, they trust him and like playing with him.
"Both him and young Davey, credit to the club. We've developed two pretty good fullbacks.
"They've got a pretty good mentor [Ponga], who's sitting up with me at the moment.
"He's doing a good job with them too."
