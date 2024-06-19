Edgeworth Eagles, Lambton Jaffas receive mixed draw in Australia Cup round of 32

EDGEWORTH Eagles face a marathon trip and Lambton Jaffas will welcome an A-League heavyweight in the Australia Cup round of 32.
The main draw for the national knockout competition, which is in it 10th year, was held on Tuesday night.
Edgeworth will travel to Perth to take on NPL club Olympic Kingsway.
The other Northern NSW representative, Lambton Jaffas will host Melbourne Victory.
The Newcastle Jets tackle Western United in a qualifier in Darwin on July 24.
If successful that will take on Rockdake Linden in Sydney.
The round will be held on July 30 and 31.
It is the sixth time Edgeworth have progressed to the round of 32.
They lost 4-0 to A-league club Western United at home at the same stage last year,
Olympic Kingsway are top of the Western Australian NPL and have won 10 straight.
Travel aside, the Eagles task is not as daunting at that of the Jaffas.
In the main draw for the second time, the Northern NSW NPL leaders take on the A-League grand finalists, Melbourne Victory.
Victory are yet to appoint a new coach after the departure of Tony Popovic and will only be early in their preparation for the 2024-25 A-League campaign.
The Jets beat Victory in a cup qualifier last year before going down to Brisbane Roar in extra time.
Rockdale, back in the round of 32 for the first time in six years, are seven points clear at the top of the NSW NPL.
Sydney FC are the defending Cup holders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.