Awesome Newcastle stirs the pot of great ideas, $1000 at a time

By Alex Morris
June 23 2024 - 5:00am
Awesome Newcastle winner Ennia Jones said the $1000 helped Splash of Colour Swimming fulfill its mission of creating a learn-to-swim program for people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.
No-strings-attached grant money unites businesses, creative groups and individuals in Newcastle such as Renewy Living Podcast, OneWave, Feedback Organic, Surfing the Spectrum, Soul Cafe, Splash of Colour, Frontline Yoga, Kid Biz Academy, Hunter Homeless Connect and Urban Botanica.

