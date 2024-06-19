Seven Days in League: Madge's mind games baffle Maroons

THERE is only one conclusion to be drawn after Wallabies five-eighth Carter Gordon signs to join Gold Coast Titans ... those rah-rah types are deadset soiling themselves about having to play against Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i next season.
Big Joseph-Aukuso is, of course, switching to the game they allegedly play in heaven in 2025 in his quest to become the next Israel Folau.
And if his future opponents weren't already nervous enough, Sua'ali'i's textbook tackle on Reece Walsh in Origin I has completely put the fear of God into them.
Gordon is the first ex-private schoolboy to flee the 15-man code, but mark my words, he won't be the last.
PRIME Minister Albo holds a press conference at Leichhardt Oval to announce a $40 million upgrade for the Eighth Wonder of the World, which one columnist describes as being akin to "putting lipstick on a pig".
The Albo show happens to coincide with the Tigers' captain's run, and Benji's boys continue training, regardless of the dignitaries in their presence.
"We're a professional football team .... we need to train," Tigers CEO Shane Richardson explains. "Training was organised a week ago, and we want to make sure we win on Saturday. Interrupting our last training session is not the way to do it."
It's a fair point, I guess. I mean let's face it, the Tigers need all the practice they can get.
One Tigers player who is presumably working up a sweat is five-eighth Jayden Sullivan, who has apparently been told by head office that he is surplus to requirements, just half a season into a four-year contract worth a reported $2.6 million.
"I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon," Sullivan tells the Sydney Morning Herald.
"I'm a Wests Tiger for the next four years, that's what I plan on doing."
That's the thing about professional football teams. They have to pay their players. Even the ones they don't want.
IT'S Groundhog Day across the ditch as the Wahs lose their 16th game in a row at the hands of Melbourne Storm. Sixteen straight defeats ... now that's a streak. Looking on the bright side, hopefully the Once Weres can find some solace in the logic that each loss brings you closer to your next win.
I NOTE with interest an item in the Sunday Telegraph that reveals a player in the Cronulla district competition has been issued with an official warning and possible ban over two "offensive and inappropriate tattoos on his legs".
According to the report, the player has "eat shit f----t" inked on one leg and "snort lines and f---" on the other.
It reminds me of my long-held theory that people should be required to sit an IQ test before they are allowed to enter a tattoo parlour.
Old mate has been told to cover up his profound statements with tape if he hopes to continue playing. Alternatively, it might be easier if he just joined a bikie gang.
BLUES coach Michael Maguire launches into the pre-Origin mind games by declaring: "You have to make sure you don't live in glass houses. That's all I'll say."
Many jump to the conclusion that Madge is having a crack at his opposite number, Billy Slater, who is still banging on as if there was something wrong with the Sua'ali'i hit on poor little Reecey Walsh in Origin I.
But I suspect Madge is planting a seed deep in the psyche of every dirty, rotten Cane Toad north of the border.
We all know Queenslanders are simple folk who hate daylight savings because it fades the curtains. Well, imagine how many curtains you would need in a glass house.
That image is now living in the head, rent free, of every resident in the Banana Republic. A masterstroke by Madge.
HOW high can Matt Burton kick a torpedo bomb? Roughly 33.68 metres, according to Christian Nicolussi in the SMH. Or as he puts it: "The equivalent of 16 two-metre tall Nelson Asofa-Solomonas, plus one 168cm Geoff Toovey stacked on top of each other."
BLUES five-eighth Jarome Luai reveals the plan to nullify Reece Walsh in Origin II.
"We need to work together as a 13-man blue wall and shut him down together," he declares.
That makes sense. Alternatively they could just get one bloke to knock him rotten with a flying shoulder flush in the melon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.