Seven Days in League: Madge's mind games baffle Maroons

By Robert Dillon
June 20 2024 - 8:00am
Jarome Luai lairs it up before scoring a try against the Knights. Picture Getty Images

THURSDAY

THERE is only one conclusion to be drawn after Wallabies five-eighth Carter Gordon signs to join Gold Coast Titans ... those rah-rah types are deadset soiling themselves about having to play against Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i next season.

