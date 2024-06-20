Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia

It's a big blue for NSW to keep focusing on Reece Walsh so much

By Greg Prichard
June 20 2024 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maroons fullback Reece Walsh is a wanted man on and off the field. Picture AAP
Maroons fullback Reece Walsh is a wanted man on and off the field. Picture AAP

THE NSW Blues seem to think, talk and worry a lot about Queensland fullback Reece Walsh. It's like a fixation bordering on a dangerous obsession.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Multimedia

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.