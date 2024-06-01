Newcastle tyro sets sights on next level

JASON Hoffman's legacy at the Newcastle Jets is set to continue after young defender Phil Cancar's decision to re-sign for two more seasons.
Hoffman bowed out after a 17-year, 300-game A-League career at the end of last season and will continue working for the club in a new off-field capacity.
But in Cancar, Hoffman leaves behind a protege he has spent the past two seasons mentoring.
The 23-year-old, who played in 22 games for Newcastle last season, was grateful for the advice he has received from the club's most-capped player.
"I still talk to Hoffy every single day pretty much," he said.
"In general, just life stuff. Me and him would always stay back at training doing extras, and he taught me so much as a defender.
"He's obviously been around for so many years.
"I think he will still be part of the club's journey, which would be good for me and my development."
Cancar admitted it was a relief to have not only his future settled, but also the Jets', after last week's announcement that the franchise has been purchased by a new ownership group.
For months, Newcastle players were unsure if their club would survive.
"We're a very tight group, and when all that stuff came out, we ended up playing better as a team and started getting some results," he said. "Personally I just blocked out the noise and tried to focus on improving my game.
The re-signing of Cancar follows the retention of another young tyro in Callum Timmins earlier this week.
Midfielder Kosta Grozos and young attacker Lachy Bayliss are also expected to finalise new deals in the near future.
Cancar said Newcastle coach Rob Stanton was reaping the rewards of "just believing in us young boys".
"I had other offers-slash-opportunities, but it was never my intention to leave because from the get-go Rob believed in me," he said. "So I just wanted to keep playing here. He believes in me, so why would I turn my back on him?"
Cancar had no doubt that Newcastle could challenge for a play-off berth next season.
"We're a young team and another year together will be massive," he said.
"We'll hopefully be pushing for a top-six spot and see how far we can go. That should be the goal for all of us."
Stanton said that Cancar has "found a home here in Newcastle".
"He knows that this is the best place for him to continue developing as a player," Stanton said.
The Jets kick off pre-season training on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.