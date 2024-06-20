'Future rep player': versatile Knight finds his feet in top grade

He's 20 games into his NRL career but is already being dubbed a "future rep player".
Knights back-rower Dylan Lucas, who only made his first-grade debut little more than a year ago, has emerged as one of Newcastle's standouts this campaign.
The 23-year-old has played in 13 of the NRL side's 14 games in 2024, starting in the back row on 10 occasions.
His two other starts have been at centre, when he has replaced either Bradman Best or Dane Gagai.
In his 13 appearances, Lucas has scored five tries, recorded eight line-breaks and made 44 tackle-breaks.
His form, including three tries in the past two games, has been duly praised.
"Dylan Lucas is a future rep player," former NSW and Australian forward Willie Mason said of Lucas, speaking on his Levels podcast.
"He's very well built, he's defends really well and he gets put out in the centres a lot. He gets exposed sometimes, but him at left-side back row .... he's tough. I think he's a future rep player."
For his part, Lucas is pleased with how he has come along this year, but isn't getting ahead of himself.
"I'm pretty happy with my form at the moment, but there's always work to be done and areas where I can improve," Lucas said.
"I'm just trying to be better each week and be the best player I can be for this team and this club.
"Playing week-in, week-out definitely gives you that confidence that you do belong up in this grade and you start to find that belief in yourself."
After debuting in round three last year, and finishing the year with seven top-flight appearances to this name - including playing in Newcastle's semi-final loss to the Warriors - Lucas came into this season vying for a starting spot in the back row.
He was given first crack on the left edge in round one, lining up in the position previously occupied by Lachlan Fitzgibbon, and has somewhat shared the role with English recruit Kai Pearce-Paul.
But proving his versatility, he has started on the right edge on multiple occasions when Tyson Frizell has been out or come off the bench, and also slotted in at centre on either side of the park when required.
"I'm happy to fill in wherever I can," Lucas, who is contracted until the end of next season, said.
"Whatever is best for team, I'm happy to do. I was a centre when I was younger, so I'm comfortable there and I'm still learning my role in the back row, so whatever the coach needs me for."
The Knights prepared Lucas all through last season to transition into the back row, in a contingency for Fitzgibbon's likely departure, but the South Coast product put his form this year down to a full pre-season in the position over summer.
"That's helped me learn my role a lot more," he said.
"Every game that I get, I'm starting to find my feet.
"I'm just really happy here at Newcastle, and we're building towards what we want. We've just got to keep working hard and staying in the fight."
