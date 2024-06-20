Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Council boss Jeremy Bath on 'extended leave' until days before election

Donna Page
By Donna Page
June 20 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council boss Jeremy Bath on 'extended leave' until days before election
Council boss Jeremy Bath on 'extended leave' until days before election

CITY of Newcastle has refused to reveal if any of its staff received, or were involved in, a group email discussion of NSW council heads that was accessed by a mysterious Newcastle Herald letter writer using the name Jason Sivo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.