We know energy's in crisis, and that nuclear is not the answer

IT is disappointing that often some sections of our media do not publish considered and unbiased analysis of government policy or direction, preferring instead to align with a particular political focus. Take for example the Albanese government's rhetoric that we will have a "Made in Australia" industry. It is conspicuous that a country close to us has already achieved such a policy. Indonesia has more than 250 operational coal-fired power plants and is building several new ones to supply nickel, cobalt and aluminium smelters which last year produced 1.8 million tonnes of nickel, decimating our nickel mining and smelting industry. It is not rocket science that to have a heavy manufacturing industry you need competitive and 24/7 reliable energy supplies. Looking at Indonesia, we appear to be going in the opposite direction.