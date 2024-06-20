Newcastle Herald
Letters

We know energy's in crisis, and that nuclear is not the answer

By Letters to the Editor
June 21 2024 - 4:00am
OWEN Keegan ("Power shifting way too fast", Letters 19/6): regarding Australia's carbon footprint. You say if it ain't broke don't fix it. You are obviously not aware of the obvious fact coal fired power stations are nearing the end of their lives and they are indeed breaking, making coal fired power far more unreliable. In other words, coal fired power stations are broken and need fixing.

