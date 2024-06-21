If weekend sport wash-outs continue, how will promising kids kick on?

I like the article about washed out games ('Frustration reigns as the rain causes chaos for sporting season', Newcastle Herald 18/6). I can't speak for other codes but as a footballer (soccer) it's extremely frustrating.
A major issue is the money spent on player wages instead of facilities, clubs reportedly spending anywhere between $100k-300k in Newcastle on player wages when their facilities are in an extremely poor condition. The players get blamed for being greedy but if you're foolish enough to pay us those wages then we are going to take it.
I think this needs to be spoken about.
Wash-outs are not only problematic for senior football but more importantly it's detrimental to youth development. I believe it's why we are seeing the gap increase between Sydney football and our leagues. Think about the thousands of hours of training and games that players in the Hunter have missed due to poor facilities. The youth development is being stunted by the selfishness of club owners to try and win first grade, a competition with nominal prize money.
MICHAEL Hinchey ("No goodies and baddies in real war", Letters, 18/6), criticised Peter Dolan ("Condemn cruelty wherever it is", Letters, 14/6), for defending Israel and effectively describing Hamas as baddies. I believe this was a further false equivalence.
Hamas are not just in a futile war with the Israeli army (IDF) or even terrorists, though they're definitely that. Hamas are better described as murderers, rapists and kidnapping criminals who are hiding literally in and firing rockets from the midst of a civilian population. Though not covered in our media, I understand almost every day rockets are fired into Israel and IDF soldiers die looking for Hamas fighters in Gaza. Up to 60,000 Israeli citizens are still displaced from their homes and workplaces because of this continuous attack from Hamas.
Hamas have had numerous opportunities over the years to broker a good peace deal with Israel but always decline because they hold to their primary goal: the destruction of Israel. The claim of 37,000 Gazan deaths comes from Gaza's Ministry of Health.
This war is a tragedy for the Palestinian people, but they have had several different directions they could have chosen over the last 20 years but they chose the worst one.
I REFUTE Peter Dutton's ridiculous claim that a 470-megawatt nuclear reactor would only produce nuclear waste "the size of a can of coke". The reality is that an average 1000-megawatt reactor, like the Westinghouse AP1000, generates approximately 30 tonnes of hazardous highly radioactive waste every year. So Mr Dutton's 470-megawatt reactor would easily generate 14 tonnes of hazardous spent nuclear fuel waste every year. Where will he dump the toxic radioactive waste which remains lethal for a million years?
FOR those pro-Palestinian supporters who vandalised our Canberra memorial, any support you were seeking from the Australian public will not be forthcoming. Thank your horrendous disregard towards our brave service men and women.
Your disregard of their dedication towards their country is unforgivable, from now on if you're so passionate about Palestine, you should catch a plane there. I believe Hamas terrorism caused this war, and that what you have done in Canberra is terrorism as far as we are concerned. From my perspective, I no longer have any possible sympathy or support for your cause.
I UNDERSTAND the right to protest. I don't understand the persecution of the Jews. Has nothing been learned from the attempted extinction of the Jewish population during World War II?
Much has been documented, but little learned. This week during a performance by Jewish comedian Jerry Seinfeld, a protester in the audience decided to shout anti-Jewish rhetoric. This needs to stop now because this is how it all begins and it ends with mass graves.
In 1947, Pastor Niemoller's quote below was published in English. This is an abbreviated version:
"First they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for thetrade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me."
IT is really lovely to see the First Nations young teenage boy once again gracing Stewart Avenue ('Adnate's familiar artistic hand returns', Topics 19/6). This face was in a mural that used to be on the corner of Hannell and Bishopsgate streets, but the building was demolished to make way for apartments. I'm pleased it is back in larger-than-life size. I just hope that he doesn't suffer the same fate as the previous mural did.
IT does not matter what the political ideology, all NSW governments think that this state revolves around Sydney. This is always at the expense of regional NSW like Newcastle and the Hunter. Our present premier seems desperate to break the previous premier's record when it comes to visiting our city, but this shows a real lack of interest in our region. It is time for a true independent representative. I, like many in this city, are over Sydney-centric politics.
IN reply to John Sylvester ("Nuclear comes at a cost too", Letters, 18/6), well ... we used to have a coal fired power station in Zaara Street.
TO solve the housing crisis in NSW the government has allocated $200 million in their budget for councils who meet their housing targets. Here is a thought: make the targets a KPI for the council's CEOs and if they do make this KPI they lose their job. I bet the targets would be met and NSW would save $200 million.
MITCHELL Hudson ("Twilight zone on energy policy", Letters, 19/6), I couldn't have described the fantasy world the 'Bowen constrictor' lives in and the circles he moves in more accurately. Brilliant.
GOOD to see the Chris Bowen of NSW politics, 'Green' Matt Kean, is leaving the Liberal party. With the Coalition releasing their proposed nuclear reactor sites, I'd suggest one popular site would be somewhere close to Chris Bowen's backyard.
