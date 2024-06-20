What's on: everything that is happening this weekend

Blackbird Saturday & Sunday 7pm to 8.30pm, directed by Pip Thoroughgood, Catapult, 880 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Float Your Boat 5pm-9.30pm, Lake Macquarie, From Empire Marina's Lake Macquarie to Warners Bay, Eleebana, Valentine and Belmont. Enjoy a feast of fun down at Warners Bay foreshore including live music, roaming illuminated performances, entertainment, children's activities and food trucks.
Gaslight Saturday and Sunday Civic Theatre. With all the hallmarks of Victorian Gothic, refreshed with intriguing new insights, Gaslight is a thrilling theatrical experience.
Hypnotik 10am-11.30am, Bourke Street link, The Levee, Maitland. Family friendly magic performance by Maitland's own Hypnotik - Scott Foster!
Healing Herbs 9.30am-3.30pm Maitland Regional Art Gallery, In this workshop led by Pat Collins, participants will discover the healing qualities of different herbs you can grow in your own garden and the herbal remedies that can be made from them, such as healing ointment, chamomile cream, ginkgo tincture, elder champagne, comforting tea and feverfew capsules.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Markets 8am-2pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Maitland Heritage Fest walking tour, 10am, Walka Water Works with Jim Smart.
Memory Collective (Part One) Maitland Regional Art Gallery, Felicity, Mavis, Tara, Tory and Vicki, is an exhibition by Maitland artist Catherine Kingsmill who brings together a family of sculptures representing significant women who have contributed to the social fabric of Maitland.
Nash & Dash Markets 9am-1pm Mayfield Bowling Club. Rows of artisan markets stalls to support local designers, creatives and business owners.
Old Stories New Magic Maitland Regional Art Gallery, features works by 2024 Sulman Prize winner Naomi Kantjurinyi, alongside the surreal and folkloric works of six prominent artists who work in the realm of old stories.
Reception This Way: Motels, A Sentimental Journey with Tim Ross Saturday and Sunday (onging) Newcastle Museum. Travel around Australia revisiting your memories of the classic Aussie motel, from family holidays and long road trips to continental breakfasts and mid-century mod cons.
Rodeo, 7pm Newcastle Entertainment Centre. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Monster Energy Tour is bringing the greatest rivalry in Australian sport, a head-to-head competition of the Maroons vs Blues.
Polish dance 6-11pm Polish Cultural Centre, Broadmeadow. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Kujawy, Polish Folkloric Dance Ensemble Newcastle and the 2nd Anniversary of Rzeszowiacy Newcastle Dance Ensemble. A celebration of the rich history of Polish dance in Newcastle.
The Passport Play Saturday, Civic Playhouse, Presented by Hunter Drama.
Portraits 8-9pm, Warners Bay Theatre, A new professional dance work by Catapult Dance and Idan Cohen, part of the 2024 Lake Macquarie Dobell Festival.
True Vintage Markets 8am-1pm Adamstown Uniting Church. Specialising in pre-1990 clothing, jewellery and accessories as well as other smalls, such as toys, cameras, tableware, homeware, glassware and more.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am, corner of Brunker and Glebe Roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Maitland Heritage Fest walking tours 1pm-1.45pm Explore Lorn with Michael Belcher; Walk Transvaal Avenue & Explore the monuments of Maitland Park with Kevin Short.
Gaslight Sunday Civic Theatre. With all the hallmarks of Victorian Gothic, refreshed with intriguing new insights, Gaslight is a thrilling theatrical experience.
The Passport Play Saturday, Civic Playhouse, Presented by Hunter Drama.
Felipe Baldomir Saturday, Hamilton Station Hotel
Doll Haus Cabaret presents: The Golden Tong Sunday, Hamilton Station Hotel
The Whitlams Black Stump Duo 6pm, Saturday Quirkz, Aberdare
The Whitlams Black Stump Duo Sunday, Royal Hotel, Dungog
Prestige Inc Saturday, Huntlee Tavern
Jamie Martens Sunday, Huntlee Tavern
Sunday Lunch with Yaron Hallis noon, Sunday, Quirkz, Aberdare
Li Laurent with Kingsley James and Gerda Saturday, Stag & Hunter.
Barry Leefs Yacht Rock featuring Peter Northcote, Saturday, Flamingos Live
Restless Leg 3.30-7pm, Grand Junction, Maitland.
Viagro Saturday, Wickham Park Hotel
The Road Hogs Sunday, Wickham Park Hotel
Urzila Carlson June 27-28, Civic Theatre
Radiators June 29, Huntlee Tavern
The Angels July 5, King St
Colin Hay July 6, Civic Theatre
Harlem Globetrotters World Tour July 6 NEC
Tenacious D (Jack Black) July 16 NEC
Disney on Ice July 11-14, NEC
Boo Seeka July 17-18, The Grand Junction.
Cold Chisel November 6 (NEC), November 30 (Roche Estate)
Crowded House December 13 NEC
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.