Strike force police allegedly uncover drugs, ammunition in unit raid

DRUGS, mobile phones and ammunition were allegedly seized when strike force police raided a home on the Central Coast.
Two men have been hit with firearm and drug charges and will face court after officers zeroed in on them on Wednesday.
Tuggerah Lakes police launched Strike Force Peterborough in May this year to investigate ongoing drug supply across the region.
Extensive investigations led detectives to raid a unit on Beachcomber Parade at Toukley at about 10.30am on June 19.
Police allegedly uncovered cannabis leaf and seed, substances believed to be cocaine and the drug ice, mobile phones and ammunition.
Two men, aged 26 and 53, were arrested at the scene and taken to Wyong Police Station.
The older man was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, possessing ammunition without authority, and having suspected stolen goods in his premises.
He was refused bail and spent the night behind bars ahead of fronting Wyong Local Court for the first time on Thursday, June 20.
The younger man was released on bail by police after he was charged with possessing a prohibited drug and possessing ammunition without authority.
He was ordered to front Wyong Local Court for the first time next month.
Investigations under Strike Force Peterborough continue, and anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the online portal.
