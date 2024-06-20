All hands on deck as Float Your Boat lights up Lake Macquarie

ALL aboard for Float Your Boat as some 17 neon vessels prepare to light up Lake Macquarie.
The event is primed to set sail on its brightest voyage to date with a new live site and fresh crew of nautical performers including fluorescent kayaks flowing in rhythm with the tunes.
Performances by Showtime Kayaking will feature glowing helmets made at Swansea's Fab Lab, and Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser expects it to add to the excitement of the annual event.
"Float Your Boat is a spectacular event and a true feast for the senses," she said.
"The inclusion of glowing kayak performances on the water this year will create an even more engaging program for visitors to our live sites."
Belmont foreshore will join Warners Bay and Toronto as a hot spot to watch the fleet of colourful boats float by with a raft of activities planned around the lake.
There will be live music, roaming illuminated performances, children's activities and food trucks to explore across Friday and Saturday.
Cr Fraser will choose the 'Mayor's Choice Award' winners in two categories; five to 10 metres and over 10m, each will win a $400 prize.
The event will launch from Empire Marina at Marmong Point on Friday, with the flotilla set to tour Bolton Point, Toronto Foreshore at 6.30pm, Carey Bay, Kilaben Bay, Catalina Bay, Rathmines Park and Arcadia Vale before wrapping up at Wangi Wangi.
Saturday night's route begins at Belmont Foreshore from 6.30pm before it cruises past Green Point Reserve, Valentine, Croudace Bay, Warners Bay Foreshore at 7.40pm, Speers Point Park and Empire Marina.
Three cash prizes will be offered in the Newcastle Permanent People's Choice category for the first time, with $1000 for the most popular light display, $600 for runner-up and $400 for third place.
Newcastle Permanent chief distribution officer Paul Juergens said they were proud to be on board once again.
"In the past two years we've been a proud partner, over 30,000 people have come along to see more than 30 amazing boats enter the parade and light up the lake, so signing on for a third year was our great pleasure," Mr Juergens said.
"Seeing the fluorescent flotilla gliding across our gorgeous lake has become an iconic part of winter, and the passion of everyone involved is an inspiring reminder of what makes Lake Macquarie such a special part of the world."
Members of the community who cast a 'People's Choice' vote will go in the draw to win a Lake Macquarie Cruises family pass 'Lunch on the Lake Cruise' for two adults and two children valued at $199 or a $100 Visa gift card.
For more information including route maps, viewing points and live sites, temporary road closures and how to vote for people's choice visit lakemac.com.au/floatyourboat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.