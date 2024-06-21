'Always close': Dad gives son a kidney, son makes World Cup team

When Jake Maudsley was selected for the football world cup for transplant patients, he thought of his dad Craig.
Jake, 28, will be forever grateful to his dad for donating a kidney to him.
"He did it because I'm his son, but it's still such a huge thing to go through such a major surgery," Jake said.
"I always joke that there's no take backs on the kidney, but it's always close by when Dad and I are travelling around together for work each day."
Jake, of Windermere Park in south-west Lake Macquarie, will represent Australia at the Transplant Football World Cup in Italy in September.
He had his transplant in October 2020, having suffered renal failure since age 15 due to Alport syndrome.
"I woke up and felt like a million bucks. I wanted to run down the halls," he said.
Football had long been a big part of his life. He had played the round-ball game for 20 years.
"After the transplant I was hesitant and fearful of going back to play in my local competition," he said.
"All-age teams can get quite aggressive and the kidney is quite exposed in the abdomen. There's no protection around it."
He tried to remain active, but missed playing.
When he saw a call out for the World Cup trials in December last year, he hadn't played in three years.
"As soon as I laced my boots up, it took me back and made me feel like a new person again. It was rejuvenating," he said.
He is looking forward to playing football again with a team that "understands my physical limitations".
"We hope to make all the families proud. Our team will be playing to represent all the donors and donor families in Australia, both living and deceased."
Nicholas Brady, 35, of Cooks Hill, was also selected for the Australian team.
He had a kidney transplant in 2019.
"Life before my transplant was a mental and physical rollercoaster," Nicholas said.
"No words can describe the feeling of being selected for Australia. I'm still pinching myself."
Former Central Coast Mariners star Josh Rose will coach the Australian team.
Josh was inspired to coach the team after his brother Luke had two kidney transplants.
"When you look at the team on the pitch, you would have no understanding of the health battles they have faced. They are truly inspiring," Josh said.
"The whole group are genuinely nice people. It should make for a great atmosphere and environment when we go away."
Teams at the tournament will include heart, lung, liver, kidney, pancreas and bone marrow recipients.
It's a week-long seven-a-side competition, with men and women of all ages eligible to compete.
As part of his journey, Jake sought to "bring awareness to organ donation".
"It's incredibly easy to become an organ donor. It only takes five to 10 minutes online," he said.
"One donor can save the lives of seven people.
"It's good to have a chat with your family about it
"They do get the final decision, so it's good for them to know your wishes."
Donations to support Jake and Nicholas for their self-funded trip can be made at transplant-australia-football-club.raisely.com.
