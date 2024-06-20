Unique weather blend erodes Merewether beach, leaving dramatic sand wall

A unique blend of weather conditions has significantly eroded Merewether beach, leaving behind a large sand wall stretching for more than 100 metres.
The drop off, located near the Merewether Surf Club end of the beach, was close to two-metres high in some spots.
Dave Anderson, who produces the Newcastle Herald's daily beach watch report, said all the elements lined up to carry the sand away; big tides, big swells and a lot of current sweeping along the beach.
"Over the past few days, we've had four to seven metre swells that are coming from the south-southeast, generated by the deep low pressure system in the Tasman sea," Mr Anderson said.
"The combination of that swell direction and the bigger waves coming in to the southern corners washes away the sand that's built up over the past six to 12 months."
Although the drop-off was taller than many of the surfers braving the big surf conditions, Mr Anderson said the sand wall would erode quickly, with the current relocating the sand into the beach's northern corners.
"This is the largest I've seen it in years, but [the erosion] is not uncommon - in winter, the sand is washed one way and travels in the opposite direction in summer," Mr Anderson said.
City of Newcastle has begun investigating how to best protect the strip of coastline between Merewether and Bar Beach.
In March, the state government granted the council $116,000 to develop a Coastal Management Program for the city's southern beaches.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the beaches would need "significant intervention and investment" as the cost of managing the effects of climate change became a reality.
A long-term coastline stabilisation program remains ongoing at Stockton beach. This week council completed a new 50-metre rock seawall along Mitchell Street to prevent further erosion.
The work comes after the NSW government placed an initial 130,000 cubic metres of sand on Stockton Beach in 2023. The council has estimated that 2.4 million cubic metres of sand will be needed for long-term replenishment of the beach.
