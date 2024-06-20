Gaslight's cast outshines its script in a dark tale that's painfully relevant

For the sake of not starting a minor riot, we won't spoil the ending of Gaslight, which opened at Civic Theatre on Wednesday evening for a short run, closing on June 23. But suffice it to say that the ending - while compelling and sufficiently dramatic for the genre - doesn't really matter. The story is told well by a small cast that shows a masterful control of their parts, and knowing the end certainly doesn't spoil the rewatch value. I'd be back again tonight if the show would have me after reading this.