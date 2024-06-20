Winter swim group happy with baths plans but keen for more detail

A winter swim group based at Newcastle Ocean Baths has praised the concept designs for stage two of the baths upgrade, but is keen to see more detail about the remodel.
City of Newcastle released concept designs of the second stage of work to the baths, which includes the pavilion, kiosk, change rooms, upper promenade and area leading to the Canoe Pool.
Newcastle Pirates Winter Swimming Club member Kate Paisley said members were "really, really happy" with the plans.
"Particularly that they've kept the facade and the original look of the pool and the building," she said. "It's really quite lovely that they've done that.
"Really happy about the inclusion of the community space, because it was definitely a big worry for community groups that there wasn't going to be."
The club meets weekly at the baths from May to August for handicapped races, followed by soup.
The group previously had access to a club room upstairs at the northern end of the pavilion before the stage one renovation.
"Once that part of the building closed, we then had a club room down in the southern end, which was a lockable space where we could store lots of things and somewhere warm we could go to have our soup and raffles and things after our swim," Ms Paisley said.
But she said the club would like to see more detail about the community space, including how it will be able to be used and whether it will fully separate from the expanded kiosk/cafe.
"That is something we will want to know more about, whether there will be a lockable secure space," Ms Paisley said.
City of Newcastle executive manager project management Robert Dudgeon said community consultation was open until August 5, followed by a detailed design process, which will consider feedback submitted during the consultation period.
Ms Paisley said there was disappointment that the open-air change rooms would be covered with a roof.
City of Newcastle said the inclusion of a roof on the amenities building is aimed at preventing crime, which had been raised as an issue in previous consultation.
"City of Newcastle understands some members of the community value the existing open air change rooms, however, based on specialist crime prevention through environmental design advice, the existing layout, which includes no coverage over the change rooms, is not suitable for modern facilities," Mr Dudgeon said.
While pleased with the first stage of the upgrade, Ms Paisley said she would also welcome more shade and bike racks.
"But overall they have done a really good job," she said. "The old concrete around the pool was quite dangerous. It was really broken and there were a lot of trip hazards and now it's really smooth."
The first stage of the works recently won construction company Daracon an award for civil construction.
Daracon Group won the $10 million-$30 million project value category at the 2024 Civil Contractors Federation NSW Earth Awards for the ocean baths renovation.
Daracon Group managing director Jon Mingay said the award was a testament to the team's dedication.
"This project was about more than just construction," he said. "It was about preserving a piece of Newcastle's history while providing modern amenities for the community."
