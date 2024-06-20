'National interest': Coalition could seize Liddell

A future Coalition government may compulsorily acquire the Liddell power station site for use as a nuclear power plant, Matthew Kelly reports exclusively. Even though the site's owner, AGL, has emphatically ruled out nuclear as part its future plans, the Newcastle Herald understands the Coalition has not given up on using the site for nuclear power generation. The Coalition hopes AGL will have a change of heart and negotiate with a future Coalition government about the site, which is strategically located adjacent to critical transmission infrastructure.

