'National interest': Coalition could seize Liddell

A future Coalition government may compulsorily acquire the Liddell power station site for use as a nuclear power plant, Matthew Kelly reports exclusively. Even though the site's owner, AGL, has emphatically ruled out nuclear as part its future plans, the Newcastle Herald understands the Coalition has not given up on using the site for nuclear power generation. The Coalition hopes AGL will have a change of heart and negotiate with a future Coalition government about the site, which is strategically located adjacent to critical transmission infrastructure.
In state news, the NSW government has continued to dribble money into the Myuna Bay sport and recreation camp replacement at Morisset while pushing the estimated completion date back to 2029, Michael Parris reports. This week's state budget again allocated $32 million towards building new $40 million sport and recreation facilities on land at Morisset Hospital, after the centre was closed suddenly in 2019 over fears the nearby Eraring power station ash dam could collapse in an earthquake.
Police have been ordered to hand over internal materials as part of a review of a woman's death at Stockton. Anna Falkenmire reports that manuals on "less lethal" measures will go to the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission as it examines the death of Krista Kach, 47, who died in September 2023 after a bean bag round fired by police punctured her body and impacted her heart.
In sport, two Hunter soccer clubs have learned their next match-up in the Australia Cup's round of 32. James Gardiner and Renee Valentine report Edgeworth will travel to Perth to take on NPL club Olympic Kingsway while the other Northern NSW representative, Lambton Jaffas, will host beaten A-League grand finalists Melbourne Victory.
