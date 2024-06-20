Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Comment

No quake, just questions: the Newcastle Herald asked them all

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 20 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multiple reports were lodged with Geoscience Australia on Thursday.
Multiple reports were lodged with Geoscience Australia on Thursday.

A STRANGE sound that rattled the collective hivemind of Newcastle and hundreds of windows has left the community with more questions than answers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.