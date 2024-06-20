Cool-hand Jackson Hastings blocks out the noise

JACKSON Hastings has become so accustomed to blocking the outside noise that he watches replays of his games with the volume muted.
But when the criticism comes from the Eighth Immortal himself, Knights legend Andrew Johns, it's a bit harder to ignore.
When Johns declared after Newcastle's recent 32-2 loss to Canterbury that Hastings and halves partner Jack Cogger "don't complement each other", because they were both "on-the-ball" playmakers, the message hit home.
Hastings has too much respect to argue with Johns but has instead responded in the best way possible - on the pitch. As has Cogger.
Hastings has produced four try assists in Newcastle's past two games - narrow losses to Melbourne and Penrith - while Cogger has thrown the final pass to both tries scored by rookie fullback Fletcher Sharpe.
Together Hastings and Cogger have made more than 100 tackles in those two games and kicked the ball more than 1.5 kilometres.
Hastings said he respected Johns "immensely" but did not worry about opinions that were from outside "our four walls".
"Whenever you lose, the spotlight immediately goes on the halves and when you play in that position, you have to expect criticism, no matter who it's from," Hastings told the Newcastle Herald.
"I do respect Joey's opinion highly, and it obviously holds a lot of weight, especially up here in Newcastle.
"But I'd like to think that if he was honest about our last couple of weeks, he might agree we've turned it around a bit."
The other issue that grabbed Hastings' attention last week were reports that the Knights had expressed interest in unwanted South Sydney halfback Lachlan Ilias - speculation that the club has since rejected.
"I had a bit of giggle at it," Hastings said. "It is what it is.
"I've been told there was no truth in it.
"And even if there was, if he wants to come up here, I'll battle it out, like I've done with the other boys."
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said Hastings "was in everything there in the second half" as the Knights mounted a comeback against Penrith.
"He tried hard to generate points," O'Brien said. "He tried to go after the game, which I was really happy with. You want your halves, when you're in that situation, to get their hands on the ball. He actually came up with a couple of nice little pieces, so I'm pleased for Jacko."
