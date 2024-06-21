Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

$4.4 million Dudley property delivers top Lake Macquarie sale of the year

Updated June 21 2024 - 1:13pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$4.4 million Dudley property delivers top Lake Macquarie sale of the year
$4.4 million Dudley property delivers top Lake Macquarie sale of the year

A HOUSE with a floorplan spanning 500 square metres has achieved the highest sale price in Lake Macquarie this year so far.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.