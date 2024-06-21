$4.4 million Dudley property delivers top Lake Macquarie sale of the year

A HOUSE with a floorplan spanning 500 square metres has achieved the highest sale price in Lake Macquarie this year so far.
The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home on Seacourt Avenue sold for $4.4 million with Belle Property's Anthony Di Nardo and Brendan Murgatroyd after 14 days on market.
Read more about the sale here.
If you are dreaming of a treechange, check out this 100-acre property in Laguna in the Wollombi Valley.
It is the first time the property has been listed for sale since the original three-bedroom cottage was transformed 15 years ago into a striking modern home.
A redesign of the cottage, with the addition of an extension with high gable ceilings, included interiors by Iain Halliday, of renowned Sydney interior design firm Burley Katon Halliday.
Take a look inside here.
A palatial home on the waterfront in Coal Point has hit the market with price expectations in the vicinity of $5 million.
"All of the proportions inside the home are oversized, the ceilings are 3.3 metres throughout and it has a 10-seat home theatre room," Belle Property listing agent Jackson Morgan said.
Take a peek inside the home here.
A weatherboard cottage in original condition has fetched a huge sum at auction in Merewether.
The three-bedroom property was listed with an auction guide of $2 million to $2.2 million with First National Newcastle City agents George Rafty and Joe Olsen.
Find out how much it sold for here.
The Reserve Bank of Australia held the cash rate steady at 4.35 per cent at its meeting earlier this week.
However, home ownership is becoming increasingly out of reach for some.
Singles earning an annual income of $100,000, with no debt or dependants, are struggling to borrow $500,000, according to a Newcastle-based mortgage broker.
WESTS Group has launched a new development of warehouse units to market on a car park site adjoining Wests Cardiff.
The Wests Business Park Cardiff on Pendlebury Road comprises 34 strata-titled warehouse units ranging in size from 56 square metres to 179 square metres.
Read more about the development here.
Long, narrow and often full of period charm, gun barrel cottages can be found across Newcastle, from Carrington to Cooks Hill.
Whether it's a restored cottage or a renovation project, check out these six gun barrel homes on the market.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.