'Above and beyond': Long-serving Jaffas volunteer earns Sport NSW honour

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 20 2024 - 7:07pm, first published 5:33pm
Lambton Jaffas' long-serving volunteer Jenny Bailey is presented with her NSW Sport award by NSW Sports Minister Steve Kamper on Wednesday night. Picture Supplied
Jenny Bailey's tireless and selfless efforts as a long-serving volunteer at Lambton Jaffas Junior Soccer Club have been recognised with a prestigious honour at the 2024 NSW Community Sports Awards.

