'Above and beyond': Long-serving Jaffas volunteer earns Sport NSW honour

Jenny Bailey's tireless and selfless efforts as a long-serving volunteer at Lambton Jaffas Junior Soccer Club have been recognised with a prestigious honour at the 2024 NSW Community Sports Awards.
Ms Bailey received the Distinguished Long Service Award from Sport NSW at the awards night at CommBank Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday night, where outstanding achievements and contributions to community sport in NSW were recognised.
The Lambton Jaffas secretary and life member, who has been a volunteer and served on the club's committee in various roles for 34 years, was "shocked" and "humbled" by the award.
"I started managing in 1990 when my son played and then I kept going and got involved in the committee side of it as assistant secretary and it just rolled from there," Ms Bailey said.
"I just love the club and seeing the kids play, being out there and being active with sport."
The 65-year-old mother and grandmother lives in Lambton and works four days a week in a local cafe.
Weekends are for her "love job".
"There's players that were around and played with my son and in the club years ago who have come back with their kids," Ms Bailey said.
"They come back and say, 'You're still here'. And I say, 'I'm still here and still enjoying it'. I'm not ready to give it up yet.
"I still love seeing the kids out there playing. That's the main thing, seeing them enjoying sport."
Lambton Jaffas Junior Soccer Club president Nathan Errington said clubs only survived due to people like Ms Bailey.
"When her son played she was involved in the committee through them and she continued to be a committee member, a secretary the whole way through," Mr Errington said.
"She's one who goes above and beyond to make sure kids can play, the club's running well and is just an amazing worker.
"She's got the heart of gold to the club, to the community. Everyone knows her in the community and she's just a wonderful person to help the club. She supports all of the committee, especially me."
Ms Bailey is a familiar face at training and games.
"During the season she's down there at training twice a week and she's always there every game with a smile on, ready to serve, set up the ground," Mr Errington said.
"She's there Saturday and Sunday, Friday night if we have Friday night games.
"Jenny is one of those people that it's so important to have her, and other people around the club like her to continue running the club.
"Without those volunteers we can't function as a club, and we've seen other clubs gone and fallen."
In 2017, Ms Bailey was also awarded life membership of Newcastle Football for her dedication and commitment to the club and football in general over many years.
Sport NSW chairperson Chris Hall congratulated Ms Bailey on her award.
"Volunteers such as Jenny are the backbone of grassroots and community sport and it is fitting these Distinguished Long Service award recipients are recognised and honoured," Mr Hall said.
"We thank them for their years of selfless dedication which has enabled generations of boys and girls, men and women to participate in sport and enjoy the life skills, social benefits and community spirit that it provides.
"Sport has the unique unifying ability to bring people of different cultures and backgrounds together. At the centre are the army of volunteers who each week dedicate themselves to ensure the games are played, the fields are marked, the canteen is stocked, and the barbecue is sizzling.
"Sport is at the heart of our local communities and, quite simply, sport would not exist without our magnificent volunteers."
Northern NSW Football nominated Ms Bailey for her award.
Swansea Football Club were named as finalists in the Community Club of the Year category.
