Cost of living brings home dire need for support as CEOs sleep out

It's no secret that more people are struggling to make ends meet. It's the pressing issue of the day, as grocery prices triple, the Reserve Bank struggles to keep a cap on inflation, and political headlines invariably turn their attention to the spending of elected officials.
But under all the analysis, rate rises and political spin, the real impact is hitting the most vulnerable Australians daily. Jo Gray, a former principal turned education leadership director, runs off a few figures:
Schools running breakfast programs are seeing an exponential rise in demand. A few dozen donated loaves of bread might have lasted such a program a week only a year or two ago, now they last less than a couple of days.
"The cost of living at the moment, and increasing difficulty with rentals and housing; we see it in education big time," she said.
In the business sector, similarly, retail theft is up as consumers are forced to make difficult choices for groceries, alcohol and petrol.
Ms Gray joined a handful of local business and community leaders sleeping rough overnight to support the annual Vinnies CEO sleepout and said her fourth year on the street has provided some vital perspective as families face extended hard times.
There are no heavy quilts at the sleepout, and little luxuries against the chill of a June night, but its a small price in the scheme of things, Ms Gray said, and it's important that those with the ability to help take the responsibility.
"(This is the reality for) other people every single night," she said, "And not many do it for only one night. If you can be making some kind of contribution ... it wasn't hard to say yes."
The Vinnies sleepout, which mirrors similar fundraisers in the city, is in its 19th year and with the increasing demand for assistance in the region, funds are more critical than ever, the charity said.
Close to 14,000 people have been assisted by St Vincent de Paul Society members in the Newcastle and Maitland region over the past year, including close to half experiencing housing stress.
Ms Gray attended her first sleepout as a nominee, but returns for the sense of contribution to the cause.
"It's an interesting night and quite an eclectic group of people from all sorts of backgrounds. Many of them work for homeless services, many of them work for youth services. But there are also business owners and high flyers in the corporate world who find it a really good way to use their contacts and influence to be able to support a great cause.
"It's moving every single time and it stays with you."
The Vinnies CEO Sleepout is aiming to raise $9 million nationally in 2024 to support the more than 122,000 people experiencing homelessness across Australia, including 35,000 in NSW, according to the latest Census data.
Funds raised from the Vinnies CEO Sleepout in Newcastle will be used to support the vital work being done in the local community. This includes funding a new Vinnies Van service to provide meals and support across the region; supporting Matthew Talbot Homelessness Service providing accommodation, case management, food, clothing and additional assistance throughout the region; along with supporting residents at Vinnies Social and Affordable Housing complex in Cardiff.
Donations can be made via the Vinnies Sleepout website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.