What's in the Newcastle council budget to be voted on next week

Newcastle council is set to vote on its $140 million infrastructure program at the next council meeting.
The record spend was recently exhibited publicly and is part of a $415 million budget and delivery program for 2024/25.
The budget includes $38.1 million for upgrades to local roads, bridges, footpaths and community buildings, $7.7 million on storm water upgrades to address flooding to property and businesses and $6 million for improving Newcastle's cycleway network and transport options.
Of the $140 million, the council expects $90.6 million to be capital spend and $48.9 million will go towards operational expenditure.
The budget is based on a 5.2 per cent rate rise in line with the peg set by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
The council is forecasting an operating surplus of $4.1 million at the end of the next financial year.
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath said this was despite increases in inflation and construction costs, and the council paying the NSW government more in taxes and levies than it receives in grants.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the infrastructure program would cater for the needs of the city's growing community while stimulating Newcastle's economy and supporting new jobs.
The council says the $140 million works program is expected to support 735 local jobs and increase Newcastle's economic output by up to $305 million.
The Herald previously reported the draft budget showed the council's staffing expense was set to rise by $14.9 million next year to $146.5 million.
