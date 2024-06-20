Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Two-time Olympian Aaron Royle teams up with Paralympics prospect

June 20 2024 - 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle triathlete Aaron Royle. Picture by Georgia Matts
Newcastle triathlete Aaron Royle. Picture by Georgia Matts

TWO-time Olympian Aaron Royle has joined forces with vision-impaired paratriathlete Sam Harding in a quest to compete at the Paris Paralympic Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.