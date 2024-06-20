Two-time Olympian Aaron Royle teams up with Paralympics prospect

TWO-time Olympian Aaron Royle has joined forces with vision-impaired paratriathlete Sam Harding in a quest to compete at the Paris Paralympic Games.
Royle, the 34-year-old from Newcastle who represented Australia at Rio and Tokyo, has since transitioned to middle-distance events and currently races on the lucrative T100 Triathlon World Tour.
But when he learned that Harding was searching for a new "guide" to compete on the highest stage, Royle was quick to volunteer his services.
"I'm a very patriotic Australian," Royle told Triathlon Australia.
"That's probably the biggest motivating factor for me. I love representing Australia.
"To do it alongside Sam at the Paralympics would be huge. I relish the opportunity to put on the green and gold and race for my country.
"I would be up there [in terms of career achievements]. But I'm just there to help Sam achieve his goals."
Harding suffers from a visual impairment called choroideremia, which is a hereditary condition and restricts his peripheral vision.
The pair will line up together for the first time at this weekend's World Triathlon Para Series in Swansea, Wales, one of the final two races of the Paralympic qualification period. Royle said he and Harding had previously staged a "mock race", during which they worked through logistics.
"We did a bit of a swim, bike, run together," he said. "Once we did that, we were both fairly confident we could make it work."
They were planning to spend six days preparing for this weekend's race in Swansea.
Meanwhile, Australia's team to compete at the Paris Games has passed 200 with the addition of four triathletes led by dual-Olympian Matthew Hauser.
The 26-year-old will spearhead the charge, in which athletes will complete a swimming loop in the River Seine, along with Olympic newcomers Luke Willian, Natalie Van Coevorden and Sophie Linn.
They will each contest the individual event and combine for the mixed team relay, in which they will look to back up a silver-medal showing at the World Triathlon championship series in Hamburg in 2022.
The quartet brings team selection to 203 of the 460 athletes expected to don the green and gold in Paris next month.
Hauser is considered a genuine medal chance. He currently sits fourth in the world rankings after finishing second at the World Triathlon championship series in Yokohama last month.
Fellow Queenslander Willian is ranked 13th, placing an impressive third in the same race to earn an automatic nomination.
The 27-year-old was considered unlucky to miss selection for the Tokyo Games, as was Van Coevorden who hails from Campbelltown southwest of Sydney.
"I'm absolutely stoked," Willian said.
"After missing out in 2021, this has been the goal for the past three years - to qualify for Paris.
"To be able to do that, and to officially be selected, just feels amazing."
The top-ranked Australian woman, Van Coevorden said she was overcome with emotion upon learning of her selection at the team's training base in Spain.
"When I got the good news I just burst into tears," the 31-year-old said.
"I said, 'Thank you so much, I'm really grateful for this opportunity and I'm going to grasp it with everything I've got for myself and the other three people on this team'."
Olympic triathletes will race past iconic Parisian landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe, with the men competing on July 30, the women a day later and the mixed relay on August 5.
In England,
Jonny Brownlee has been left out of Great Britain's triathlon team for the Paris Olympics, marking the end of an era.
Jonny and older brother Alistair have dominated the sport in Britain over the last decade and a half, winning five Olympic medals between them.
Alistair made his Games debut in 2008 before winning gold on home soil in London four years later and successfully defending the title in Rio, while Jonny claimed bronze in 2012, silver in Rio and a gold as part of Britain's relay team in Tokyo three years ago.
After performing so strongly in that race, he reversed his decision to retire from the Olympic format and decided to push for one more appearance in Paris.
However, his results have been disappointing and he has missed out on the second men's place to 26-year-old debutant Sam Dickinson, who joins Tokyo silver medallist Alex Yee.
Writing on Instagram, Jonny said: "I have not been selected for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Tokyo mixed team relay was one of the many highlights of my career and I still believe I could have helped Team GB win another medal in Paris.
"I will be supporting the Team in whatever way I can and really hope they go on to defend the title!
"I have achieved more than I could ever have imagined in my Olympic career. After 99 world triathlon starts, 52 podiums and 3 Olympic medals, it's not the fairytale ending that I'd wished for, but Paris was always a bonus, and it can be the unwritten chapter of an incredible book!
"I have a great summer to look forward to and some exciting racing ahead."
A three-strong women's team is led by reigning world champion Beth Potter. Georgia Taylor-Brown, who won silver three years ago, has recovered from injury to take her place, with Kate Waugh securing the third spot after an appeal.
On the decision not to pick Jonny Brownlee, performance director Mike Cavendish said: "It's one of those things where Jonny has given so much to this sport and he's still an absolutely outstanding athlete.
"There's no doubt that, had we decided to pick Jonny, he would have still done a brilliant job. We're just faced with having to make some really difficult decisions and we've got an athlete in Sam who just edged it this time.
"He (Brownlee) was disappointed. You'd not expect anything different from an athlete of his calibre."
