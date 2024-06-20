Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle car dealership staff in $16M back-pay undertaking

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
June 21 2024 - 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Hunter staff at Australia's largest car dealership business have been back-paid after the company forked out more than $16 million including interest and superannuation to underpaid workers at five of its subsidiaries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.