'Defend, rebound, run': Coach delivers clear message to Falcons for crunch road trip

COACH Josh Morgan has told the Newcastle Falcons to forget about the NBL1 East ladder.
He simply wants them to go out and play.
The Falcons take on high-flying Manly in Manly on Saturday night.
They need to pick up the pieces after a deflating round 10 in which they suffered back-to-back losses away to Albury (94-88) and Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence (104-84).
The tough road drip left the Falcons in 12th spot with a 5-10 win-loss record and needing to win their final five games to have any hope of making the play-offs. Norths (8-6) currently sit in eighth.
"It makes the play-offs difficult," Morgan said. "Mentally, the boys should be a little freer now. I want us to defend well, rebound and run. We look good when we do that.
"Go and play basketball. Don't worry about the offence. Make good decisions and see what comes of it. They can all shoot and get past their player. We defend well as a group."
The Falcons beat Manly 68-66 at home in round seven.
That victory was forged on defence, restricting the normally free-scoring Sea Eagles to 14 points in the first and fourth quarters.
"We defended really well and kept them to 66," Morgan said. "They have scored 100-plus in the past two games and are rolling but we match up with them OK. If we can stifle them and disrupt them and do the things we did last time, we give ourselves a chance."
The Falcons have added US import Leo O'Boyle to the roster since that win. The former Penn State four-man gave a snapshot of his capabilities against Albury, knocking down a game-high 30 points, including six of nine from long-range to spark a last-quarter revival.
"Leo went bananas in the second half against Albury," Morgan said. "He struggled on the Sunday [against CoE] from the three but he still got to the hoop and the foul line and managed to score 16.
"Manly would not have seen much of Leo, other than he can shoot. We are better now than we were then, but so are they."
The Falcons will be without Kiwi Francis Wineera-Mulvihill who strained the medial ligament in his knee against Albury.
The Falcons women will be out for revenge in Manly after losing 78-73 in overtime to the Sea Eagles in Newcastle. The home side led by 13 points late in the third quarter but tightened up down the stretch.
Hit hard by illness, the Falcons women also lost to Albury (98-66 )and the CoE (89-84) and have slipped to fourth (11-4).
AAP reports: NBL champions Tasmania, along with the Sydney Kings, will again host games on Christmas Day as the league seeks to build on the popular concept for a third straight season.
The JackJumpers, fresh off claiming their maiden title, will host the New Zealand Breakers at Hobart's MyState Bank Arena, while Sydney will do battle with intrastate rivals the Illawarra Hawks at Qudos Bank Arena.
Tip-off times for the December 25 fixtures are still to be confirmed.
The Kings pioneered the Christmas Day concept for the NBL in 2022, in what was marketed as a first for Australian sport.
The move was part of the NBL's attempt to emulate the traditional NBA festive clashes in the United States.
The response has been positive so far, with big crowds and television audiences encouraging the league to push the experiment further.
The 2024-25 season will open with a Championship Series re-match between Tasmania and Melbourne United at Perth's RAC Arena, as part of the four-day 'HoopsFest' carnival in Western Australia.
The hometown Perth Wildcats host South East Melbourne Phoenix the following night, with NBL games and WNBL fixtures being played as double-headers.
In a bumper schedule to finish the calendar year, NBL games will played over 12 straight days from December 20-31.
As well as the Christmas Day games, the program includes fixtures on Christmas Eve (36ers-Bullets) and Boxing Day (Taipans-United), as well as a double-header on New Year's Eve (Hawks-Phoenix and Taipans-Breakers).
The regular season ends on February 8, with the Finals and Championship Series to be concluded in March.
