Veteran prop adds grunt to Uni engine room

VETERAN prop Scott Hamilton was content to play lower grades for University and guide the next generation through.
In his mid 30s and after 16 seasons, Hamilton thought his best rugby was in the rear view mirror.
However, with injuries and suspensions hitting the Students front-row stocks hard, Hamilton answered a call from coach - and former teammate - Sam Berry.
In the space of a month, the Students scrum has gone from being pushed around to the most dominant in the competition.
"It's no coincidence, with Scotty coming back in that our scrum has improved," Berry said. "He hasn't played first grade for a few years, but he just keeps on trucking.
"He is teaching the guys - even a couple who have played higher level rugby. He is in their ear and is showing them a thing or two. He is getting around the field as well."
Hamilton has joined loose head Sam Zelinski and hooker Corey Davis, who missed the start of the season with an ankle injury, in the front row.
"In the first three or so games our scrum was going backwards," Berry said. "To dominate Wanderers, Hamilton and Merewether scrum is impressive. That is why we have been back on track in the past couple of weeks.
"We are not bigger than any teams, but if we win the set piece it gives us half a chance."
University had Wanderers' scrum on skates in the 36-33 loss in a catch-up game two weeks ago.
The Students engine room will be on the attack again when they tackle the Two Blues at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday at the earlier start of 3pm.
"To push Wanderers so close and then back it up against Hamilton (17-13 loss) instilled a bit of belief in the players," Berry said.
"We had that confidence last year. We have five players who are 21 and have come into the team. It is a massive step up from second grade. When we are not getting wins, they start to question if they belong in the team. It was nice to get a little reward as far as being competitive.
"That is where we want to be. We don't want teams to think when they play us that it is five points in the bank."
Given a share of the ball Berry is confident a backline including Onewai Tai, Josh Meads and Taulogo Lalaga can cause Wanderers problems.
Wanderers scrum has been boosted by the return of former Eastwood prop Willie Leoso, however they are without goal-kicking fullback Luke Simmons.
In other games Saturday, leaders Maitland welcome back James Johnston for clash against Hamilton at Passmore Oval.
Southern Beaches will be out to celebrated their 30th anniversary with an upset over Merewether at Calland Field.
