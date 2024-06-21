Ambitious fly-half out to make most of opportunity at Wildfires

JACK Evenden ticked a lot of boxes.
Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman is forever on the hunt for ambitious players in need of a chance.
The Wildfires are littered with them - Donny Freeman, Tom Watson, Nick Murray, Connor Winchester, Ethan Morgan. Players who were on the fringe of first grade at other clubs and have found a home and form in Newcastle.
Evenden had completed a season with Cashel in Ireland and was keen to test himself in the Shute Shield.
The fly-half played first grade for Canberra club Vikings as a teenager and was club captain at age 22.
He spent 2023 in Brisbane at Wests, where he was in and out of the top grade depending on which Melbourne Rebels players were available.
The 25-year-old touched down in Newcastle a month ago and has been man-of-the-match twice in second grade.
On Saturday, Evenden will make his run-on Shute Shield debut against Manly at Manly Oval.
"He deserves a shot," Coleman said. "He could not have been more impressive since arriving.
"He is good mates with [prop] Bo Abra from their time together in Canberra. Bo asked if I was interested in having a look at him. He has been awesome.
"He has a cool head and strong left boot. He is one of those players who has time. He makes good decisions and has a good skill set."
A personal trainer, Evenden said he had learnt a lot in the past two seasons and was keen for the challenge of the Shute Shield.
"I came here for an opportunity," he said. "Since coming into grade in Canberra, I was always wanted to play in the Shute Shield. I am loving Newcastle life and being a part of the Wildfires.
"Playing in Brisbane was a great experience. Wests have heaps of Rebels players up there. I was stuck behind Mason Carter. If you are not contracted it is hard to cement a place in first grade. Ellwee Prinsloo is is an amazing coach. I learnt so much from him and being in a professional environment with all those super rugby players.
Northern hemisphere rugby us a different style to the running rugby here. It is broken down more with where you want to go off set piece. More precise kicking and contestable kicks.
"The weather is a huge factor. The footy was a good standard. They are very strong at the set piece and in defence. They base their whole game on defence and line speed."
Evenden is one of two changes to a reshuffled backline. Morgan moves from 10 to fullback, with Nate De Thiery switching to 12 to cover for Utea Tufuga (hip). Halfback Murray is the other fresh face in place of Isaac Montoisy (hamstring).
"I have been playing some pretty good footy and just want to keep it going. Keep doing what I have been doing," Evenden said.
"The coach wants me to play my game and bark the forwards around. Kick to the corners and don't get sick of the boring stuff. Do all the simple things well."
The Wildfires are coming off a 34-10 loss to Norths and are in need of a win to kick-start their campaign.
As well as Evenden, Spanish lock Imanol Urraza and hooker Blake Howle are also starting their first Shute Shield game.
"It is going to be a big test for us," Coleman said. "Manly are a quality side. They have a big forward pack and a dangerous backline. Their back three are strong and the 10, Brendan Owen, is amazing. He is a South African who has come over from England and has won them the last four games. He can kick, he can run ... he is a quality."
