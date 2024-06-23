Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Warehoused: why Lake Macquarie paramedics will be based at Sandgate

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 24 2024 - 8:04am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hunter will get 50 new paramedics, but they will be based at a Sandgate industrial site because stations at Swansea and Gateshead aren't built.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.