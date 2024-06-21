Sunrise ocean swimmers brave brisk waters on winter solstice

DOLPHINS and migrating whales were joined by a group of intrepid ocean swimmers making a splash at sunrise for the shortest day of the year.
Friday marked the winter solstice, and while some took that as a sign to stay rugged up in bed, more than 70 people from swimming groups along Newcastle's east coast gathered at Nobbys at dawn.
Newy Swim Crew organiser Shelley Clark told the Newcastle Herald the brisk winter morning proved perfect for a dip.
"I know it sounds ridiculous, but the water was really warm," she said.
"It wasn't as clear as usual, but it was also really flat, perfect swimming conditions."
The group, some donning wetsuits and others braving it in budgies, negotiated the breaking waves at Nobbys then turned right to swim towards the Newcastle Ocean Baths before heading back again.
Newy Swim Crew usually hits the waves on Friday mornings, and was today joined by members of the Bar Beach Seahorses, Newy Sandrays and Merewether Mackerals, to mark the first group winter solstice swim.
"Why we like ocean swimming is the freedom, getting out in nature," Ms Clark said.
"All the ocean swimmers are an excellent community, everyone's really friendly, everyone just enjoys staying fit and healthy and that sense of community at the same time."
Whales heading north put on a show as swimmers warmed up afterwards, breaching and slapping the water as they passed Nobbys.
Ms Clark said if any keen swimmers were interested in joining an ocean water group, they could be contacted via social media.
It was a sunny winter morning on June 21 and the surf had calmed down after a few days of wild waters, but the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecast wet weather to return on the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach a top of 17 degrees and there is an 80 per cent of rain on both days.
Later on Friday morning, at about 11am, even a seal was spotted soaking up the rays on the winter solstice at the end of Nobbys break wall.
The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, with the least amount of daylight and the longest night, when the sun reaches its lowest point on the skyline.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.