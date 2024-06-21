Cardiff keen to build on breakthrough win over City

Coach Grant Keeble has praised the influence of Taylor Smith as Cardiff look to build on a breakthrough win over women's Black Diamond Cup heavyweights Newcastle City.
After a long run of losses against the reigning premiers, Cardiff finally turned the tables last week with a 3.11 (29) to 3.1 (19) victory at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
They had come agonisingly close in recent years, including a 41-38 loss last season, but the win continued their improvement in 2024.
Smith, a Nelson Bay junior who linked with Cardiff this year, has featured in three recent Cup games following her Swans Academy commitments.
The teenage midfielder was also recently named in the 26-player Allies squad to contest the upcoming under-18 Australian Championships.
"She's been an absolute ripper," Keeble said of Smith.
"We outrun [City]. We've got a young, young midfield - a lot of talent.
"They can just keep going and going and going. It was good for the group, to realise they're in the mix to push deeper into September. It's been pleasing."
Cardiff, who are third - equal on points with City - host sixth-placed Singleton today and hope to build towards a clash with undefeated leaders Killarney Vale next week.
Elsewhere, in women's and men's matches, Warners Bay head south to face Terrigal Avoca, Maitland are at home to Newcastle and The Entrance-Bateau Bay host Killarney Vale. Cardiff's men's team has a bye.
Meanwhile, the Swans' AFLW squad will host girls clinics in the region on July 6-7. For more info, visit the AFL NSW/ACT website.
A clinic for girls aged 5-12 will be held at Newcastle's No.1 Sportsground on Saturday, July 6, and for kids aged 5-8 at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Sunday, July 7.
There is also a coaching class on the Saturday. For more info, visit the AFL NSW/ACT website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.