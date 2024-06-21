Northstars hoping to strike blow in key fixtures

The Newcastle Northstars are set for a run of games that coach Kevin Noble believes will determine whether they comfortably win their conference or are fighting for first place on "the last weekend".
The Northstars (30 points) lead the Rurak Conference and are fourth overall on the combined Australian Ice Hockey League ladder, but have a double-header this weekend against Brisbane Lightning (18), who are third in their conference, before facing second-placed Canberra (21) and the Lightning again next weekend.
They have 12 games left in the regular season, but these four matches could prove decisive in terms of whether they can finish first in their conference, and thus avoid having to play in the first round of the play-offs.
"The next bunch of games here are going to determine whether or not it is going to be a tight finish for first place," Noble said.
"Whether we're going to be able to finish first without it coming down to the last weekend."
The Northstars trounced Brisbane 9-1 at home last month, but a trip to Queensland for games at Ice World Boondall is as a tougher test.
Noble hopes to build on a 4-3 win over Central Coast last week, which ended a six-game losing streak.
"There's no doubt we had a little bit of a rough stretch there," he said.
"We were happy to get a win and hope to carry that forward to Brisbane.
"They're a good club, they've been up and down as well.
"I'm expecting two closely fought matches."
