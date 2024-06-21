Merewether Surfboard Club to celebrate founding members 60 years on

When Tim Ryan speaks to founding members of Merewether Surfboard Club (MSC), he's regularly told how thrilled and proud they are to see how far the group they helped create has come.
Now the club historian and patron wants as many of those founders as possible to feel the appreciation from members past and present at 60th anniversary celebrations.
MSC, established on June 26, 1964, will hold its Founders Day on Saturday, June 29.
The day will take in a breakfast, multi-generational Founders Cup teams contest, group photo, plaque unveiling, and party that evening at the Beach Hotel.
The plaque, featuring the names of foundation members, will be placed in Jefferson Park where the club was formed - which was Bob Gunter's front yard at the time, at 100 Frederick Street.
The club also plans to take a group photograph of the surviving founders wearing commemorative T-shirts and officially unveil a new club trophy cabinet, honour board and memorabilia at the Beach Hotel.
MSC were the Australian Boardriders Battle champions in 2019 and have produced a long list of champion surfers headed by four-time world title winner Mark Richards and including current Championship Tour star Ryan Callinan.
Mr Ryan said MSC, one of the oldest and most successful continuously run surfing clubs in Australia, had 87 original members, of which 67 are still living. He said 37 had confirmed they would be attending next week and he was hoping to get a few more.
"The cool thing about it is that every time I talk to one of them, they are just so proud of what they did and scarcely believe it's turned into what it has and that we want to do something for them, so they are very chuffed," Mr Ryan said.
"It should be a fun day."
The club's focus after the day then turns to a MSC reunion celebration on November 16 at Newcastle City Hall.
For more information, call Mr Ryan on 0401 428 338.
