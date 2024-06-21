Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Merewether Surfboard Club to celebrate founding members 60 years on

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 21 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied

When Tim Ryan speaks to founding members of Merewether Surfboard Club (MSC), he's regularly told how thrilled and proud they are to see how far the group they helped create has come.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.