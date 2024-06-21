Maitland, Cessnock to clash in front of 2010-11 title winners

They split the points last time out in a clash Maitland mentor Matt Lantry described as "one of the most physical games I've seen".
Cessnock and Maitland's 12-12 draw in May, despite the wet weather, remains one of the matches of the year. Both teams fought for every inch in a bruising battle.
Since the round-four fixture, Maitland have gone on a four-game winning streak, while Cessnock have won four and had another draw.
The form of both teams, who already look destined for the finals, makes for another monster clash from 3pm at Maitland today.
The Goannas are outright first, unbeaten and a point ahead of the second-placed Pickers.
Coming off a bye, Maitland, who are honouring their 2010-11 premiership sides, look set to again be without halfback Brock Lamb (shoulder), who missed their 50-14 win over Northern a fortnight ago.
Cessnock, slow out of the blocks in recent wins over Macquarie (20-18) and Lakes (26-12), named a near full-strength side.
Coach Harry Siejka was coy on late changes but expects another tough encounter.
"These sorts of games, everyone looks forward to," Siejka said.
"It's their old boys' day, so I'm expecting it to be pretty busy, which will be good for our boys - they seem to like the occasions."
Elsewhere today, Souths host Macquarie (2pm), Kurri Kurri travel to Lakes (3pm) and Wyong meet Northern at Tomaree (3pm).
On Sunday, The Entrance take on Wests at Bateau Bay (3.15pm).
