Pursue fashion careers with hands-on pathways at National Fashion College Advertising Feature

National Fashion College founder and director Bryce Alexander McIntosh. Pictures supplied

NFC celebrates a vibrant and diverse community of students, equipping them with the tools and resources necessary for a successful career in fashion. Pictures supplied

Growing up in Lake Macquarie, born and bred Belmont boy Bryce Alexander McIntosh dreamt of making his mark in fashion.

Modelling in the Hunter from a young age, Bryce relocated to Sydney after high school and has since forged a 15-year career both on and off the catwalk that has been 'nothing short of exhilarating'.

It was ultimately this passion for fashion that led Bryce to found the National Fashion College (NFC) in St Peters, Sydney in 2021.

NFC offers a one-year Fashion Course, covering over 40 different areas within the fashion industry, backed by experts in the industry who work for brands and businesses including VOGUE, Prada, General Pants, Louis Vuitton and more.

Additionally, students are guaranteed industry internships organised by the college partnering with over 600 of the globes biggest brands.

There is also the opportunity to assist with major national fashion events (such as Australian Fashion Week) and internationally (New York Fashion Week).

In many ways, NFC embodies the ideal school Bryce wished had existed when he was graduating high school.

"At National Fashion College, we are not just about education; we are about transformation, inspiration, and opening doors to endless possibilities in the world of fashion," he said.

Students range in ages from 16-40 with the largest demographic being high school leavers looking to enter the fashion industry as their choice of career pathway.

"Our approach is refreshingly unconventional, with a focus on providing students with practical, hands-on learning opportunities," Bryce said.

"It starts with our stunning campus, located in Sydney's fashion hub, where our esteemed faculty of industry experts share their real-world knowledge and experiences."

Each student is guaranteed internships and weekly interactions with industry icons from prestigious brands like David Jones, Harper's Bazaar, DIOR, and Gucci, among others.

"These interactions facilitate genuine conversations about the realities of working in fashion, offering insights that traditional university settings simply cannot provide," Bryce said.

"Moreover, we design our programs to allow students to explore various facets of the fashion industry and for many, that journey is transformative."

Since inception, over 450 students have studied with NFC, with more than 80 per cent now thriving in their dream roles within the industry.

Bryce is excited to share that he is relocating to Melbourne this month to oversee the final preparations for the launch of a second campus.

"This new chapter in Melbourne is a testament to our success and the increasing demand for our unique approach to fashion education," he said.

The process of enrolment at NFC is simple.

"Students visit our website www.nationalfashioncollege.com and book in for an appointment," Bryce explained.

"We want to ensure that the experience is the right fit for each student enquiring.

"Post-appointment, students will then be provided with enrolment details."

NFC is currently enrolling for July and October 2024 intakes, and now have launched early entry for 2025 enrolments.