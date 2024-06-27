We aim for our graduates to live prosperous, purposeful lives.- Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle spokesperson
Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle schools make a profound difference in the lives of young people, their families, and in the communities they serve.
The Diocese operates 58 schools; with more than 5000 dedicated staff, educating over 20,000 students across the communities of Newcastle, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens, the Manning Valley and Upper Hunter Valley regions.
Catholic Schools ensure every student is known and receives a quality education in a supportive environment.
Each student has the opportunity to grow academically, spiritually, physically and emotionally.
The Catholic school family welcomes all who seek the life long-value of a Catholic education and strives to help every child reach their potential.
Catholic schools cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support each individual in their learning journey.
Teachers and learning support staff deliver high-quality education supported by modern technology across a broad range of subjects, where students are invited to discover and develop their individual skills, talents and abilities.
Along with a challenging academic curriculum, students can apply their unique skills and interests in a variety of co-curricular pursuits.
Some of these include social justice initiatives, STEM, music, drama, visual arts, debating, public speaking and representative sport.
Catholic Schools students enjoy excellent facilities, such as state-of-the-art learning hubs and libraries, sporting spaces, STEM laboratories and workshops, theatres, industrial kitchens and cafés in our secondary schools for those studying the Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses.
In recent years the Catholic Diocese has received unprecedented demand for school entry across Diocesan schools.
This demand, combined with the desire to offer families a pathway for their children from Kindergarten through to Year 12, has led to the Diocese revising and adjusting the Enrolment Policy.
The new policy sets out the prioritisation for enrolment in schools and applies to all students seeking enrolment at a Catholic School in the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle (CDMN).
A commitment to Catholic education, as evidenced by enrolment at a CDMN primary school from Kindergarten or at least the commencement of Year 4, earns priority enrolment for secondary schools.
For more information visit www.mn.catholic.edu.au.
Over the past five years, Macquarie College (MC) leaders and educators have worked closely with key staff from the renown Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford University, or the Stanford d.school as the Institute is commonly referred to as, to develop a globally relevant and region leading design program to best equip today's young people for the emerging communities and workplaces of the future.
The unique relationship between MC staff and the faculty members from the Stanford d.school has resulted in the development of an initial two design labs on the campus of MC. These D Labs, modelled on like spaces at the Stanford d.school, provide highly flexible environments where young people can ideate, prototype and test as they seek to apply adaptable thinking to solve real-world problems.
This work undertaken by MC students is supported by numerous MC educators who have benefitted from attending onsite MC Design Bootcamps led by Stanford d.school Director, Laura McBain, and other d.school faculty. Aligned to this ongoing training by Stanford d.school faculty, several MC staff, including MC's Director of Design, Louise Whitaker, have also attended week-long Design Bootcamps onsite at the Stanford d.school in California.
Backed by more than 30 years of research, the Stanford d.school inspired design thinking program at MC is intended to support young people to develop thinking skills applicable to all areas of study within the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) syllabuses. Just as significantly, they are skills aligned to the OECD's Global Competencies from Education and reflect the realities of the modern workplace where high levels of critical thinking, collaboration, communication and an understanding of self are no longer considered as optional workplace dispositions.
In further support of the design thinking program at MC, the College is currently partnering with North Construction to develop a significant new facility on site which will include a notable expansion of MC's design lab spaces. These new spaces will help to accommodate the growing demand for MC's Design Bootcamp courses, the next of which in July this year will see educators from across Australian Catholic, state and private schools attending Macquarie College to complete training co-facilitated by MC's Director of Design and Stanford d.school faculty.
The Stanford d.school inspired Design Thinking program at MC is a core element of the College's K-12 MCX learning program which also identifies MC's heritage as an Adventist school, a commitment to academic excellence, the OECD's Global Competencies for Education and learning which is bespoke to individualised student need as being central to all those learning at the College.
"MC is excited to provide both physical spaces, such as our D Labs, together with a methodology of learning across our programs, which acknowledges our identity as a leading faith-based school which is committed to equipping our young people for the communities and workplaces of the future," Louise Whitaker, Director of Design, said. "This work is achieved through the daily application of our core responsibility to nurture for today, educate for tomorrow and support the development of character which will sustain our young people for eternity"
Growing up in Lake Macquarie, born and bred Belmont boy Bryce Alexander McIntosh dreamt of making his mark in fashion.
Modelling in the Hunter from a young age, Bryce relocated to Sydney after high school and has since forged a 15-year career both on and off the catwalk that has been 'nothing short of exhilarating'.
It was ultimately this passion for fashion that led Bryce to found the National Fashion College (NFC) in St Peters, Sydney in 2021.
NFC offers a one-year Fashion Course, covering over 40 different areas within the fashion industry, backed by experts in the industry who work for brands and businesses including VOGUE, Prada, General Pants, Louis Vuitton and more.
Additionally, students are guaranteed industry internships organised by the college partnering with over 600 of the globes biggest brands.
There is also the opportunity to assist with major national fashion events (such as Australian Fashion Week) and internationally (New York Fashion Week).
In many ways, NFC embodies the ideal school Bryce wished had existed when he was graduating high school.
"At National Fashion College, we are not just about education; we are about transformation, inspiration, and opening doors to endless possibilities in the world of fashion," he said.
Students range in ages from 16-40 with the largest demographic being high school leavers looking to enter the fashion industry as their choice of career pathway.
"Our approach is refreshingly unconventional, with a focus on providing students with practical, hands-on learning opportunities," Bryce said.
"It starts with our stunning campus, located in Sydney's fashion hub, where our esteemed faculty of industry experts share their real-world knowledge and experiences."
Each student is guaranteed internships and weekly interactions with industry icons from prestigious brands like David Jones, Harper's Bazaar, DIOR, and Gucci, among others.
"These interactions facilitate genuine conversations about the realities of working in fashion, offering insights that traditional university settings simply cannot provide," Bryce said.
"Moreover, we design our programs to allow students to explore various facets of the fashion industry and for many, that journey is transformative."
Since inception, over 450 students have studied with NFC, with more than 80 per cent now thriving in their dream roles within the industry.
Bryce is excited to share that he is relocating to Melbourne this month to oversee the final preparations for the launch of a second campus.
"This new chapter in Melbourne is a testament to our success and the increasing demand for our unique approach to fashion education," he said.
The process of enrolment at NFC is simple.
"Students visit our website www.nationalfashioncollege.com and book in for an appointment," Bryce explained.
"We want to ensure that the experience is the right fit for each student enquiring.
"Post-appointment, students will then be provided with enrolment details."
NFC is currently enrolling for July and October 2024 intakes, and now have launched early entry for 2025 enrolments.
For more information visit www.nationalfashioncollege.com.
Knox Grammar School, located in leafy Wahroonga, Sydney has an extensive community throughout regional New South Wales.
The school celebrates its centenary this year and values its community connections.
Many boarders have connections to former boarders, whether it is brothers, fathers or uncles and some connections go back to the first boarders and students of Knox in 1924.
"We value our connection with former students as we welcome them back to the Knox Boarding Centre as staff and mentors to the current boarders," a school spokesperson said.
Timothy Allan from Forster graduated from Knox in 2020.
Since graduating Tim has worked as an Evening Boarding Tutor whilst studying for a Bachelor of Medical Studies and Doctor of Medicine at the University of New South Wales which he aims to complete in 2026, enabling him to practice medicine in rural and regional NSW.
"My journey in Knox boarding was instrumental in ensuring I excelled in all aspects of high school life and was aptly prepared for life post-school," Tim said.
"Whether it was the dedicated care provided by the boarding staff, or the invaluable academic support delivered by the Evening Boarding Tutors, every aspect of Knox boarding was designed to foster a supportive environment that was conducive to success both during and after my school journey.
"While academics was a major focus of mine, having access to the school facilities such as the gym, basketball courts and swimming pool after study time was also extremely beneficial in maintaining a healthy balance between study and leisure."
Tim also highlights, "the unparalleled camaraderie exhibited amongst the boarders made living away from home much easier and as a result, I have made many lifelong friends."
In describing his current work, Tim says: "In my current role as an Evening Boarding Tutor for Years 11 and 12 boarders, I find immense fulfillment in supporting the next generation of boarders, mirroring the support I received during my own schooling.
"This mostly entails offering academic assistance and imparting study habits that will hold them in good stead for their future studies and endeavours."
Knox Grammar School has several ways to connect to find out more about Boarding at Knox.
The school will be represented at the Boarding Schools Expo in Tamworth July 26-27, and is hosting community functions in Tamworth on Thursday, July 25 and Newcastle on Friday, October 18.
These are opportunities for families to meet with Knox Boarding families and ask questions.
To arrange a home visit in the days before or after a community function or a tour of the Boarding House next time you are in Sydney, contact Martin Gooding, Head of Engagement on 02 9473 9768 or at goodingm@knox.nsw.edu.au.
At the heart of the framework, is the College's CARE values of Compassion, Appreciation, Respect and Endurance.- Nicholas Wickham, Principal, St Paul's Catholic College, Booragul
St Paul's Catholic College, Booragul was established in 1984 and earlier this term the community gathered to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
The proud history of offering an authentic Catholic Education in the Lake Macquarie Region was a central theme of the celebrations.
The College has a long tradition of preparing its students for life after school by developing their ability to make a positive contribution to all aspects of society.
St Paul's is a co-educational comprehensive high school where the students receive a holistic education in a supportive and safe environment. Students come to St Paul's from many different schools and backgrounds with the welcoming nature of the College enabling students to form lifelong connections throughout their years.
St Paul's committed and experienced staff provide an environment for students to flourish and reach their potential. Staff nurture students from the beginning of their journey and walk with them over the years to celebrate their graduation at the end.
St Paul's has developed a thorough formation program that students begin to experience from Year 7 and culminates with the Year 12 Retreat. This program supports the delivery of the Religious Education program at the school. The College is fortunate to have forged close links with the local parish and students attend mass at the local church throughout the year.
St Paul's provides inclusive wellbeing and pastoral care initiatives to ensure the student's welfare needs are catered for to allow them to thrive in the classroom.
Underpinning the welfare initiatives is the Student Support and Wellbeing Framework which has been implemented this year.
At the heart of the framework is the College's CARE values of Compassion, Appreciation, Respect and Endurance.
The College also has a long tradition of supporting First Nations students.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students are fully supported with their learning and also develop a deeper understanding of their culture and history.
The delivery of a robust curriculum and learning environment enables the students to develop their knowledge and skills in a wide range of subject areas.
In senior years, the College offers courses which enable students to pursue their passions at university or to seek employment in their chosen career path.
Over the years, the College has developed strong links with local industries, the University of Newcastle and local TAFE campuses.
In recent years, students have had the opportunity to display their gifts and talents in other forums such as DioSounds, ASPIRE Productions and sporting field.
St Paul's is a vibrant and dynamic community where students come to grow and develop into young adults who are well prepared to make a long-lasting contribution to Newcastle and it's broader communities.
To find out more about St Paul's Catholic College, Booragul or to enrol your child, please visit www.booragul.catholic.edu.au.