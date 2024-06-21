CHARGES have been levelled after a man was stabbed by another man in Merewether, who police allege had broken into a neighbouring property.
Emergency services were called to Selwyn Street after reports of an altercation just after 7am on Friday, June 21.
Police discovered a 33-year-old man at the scene suffering stab wounds to his leg and hand.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
Police confirmed the man remained in hospital in a stable condition on Friday.
A crime scene was established and Newcastle police combed the scene for clues about how the stabbing unfolded.
Officers were told the 33-year-old man was stabbed after an alleged confrontation with another man, "who is believed to have broken into a neighbouring property", a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Police searched the area and located a 23-year-old man at a unit on Wilton Street, just one street away from the crime scene, a short time later.
He was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he was being questioned by police on Friday morning.
Police confirmed the 23-year-old man was charged later that day with wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and aggravated break-and-enter.
He was refused bail by police and will spend the night in custody before fronting an out-of-sessions court hearing for the first time tomorrow.
