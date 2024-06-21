Man stabbed after 'break-in' at neighbour's place, police make arrest

A MAN has been stabbed after a confrontation with another man in Merewether, who police believe had broken into a neighbouring property.
Emergency services were called to Selwyn Street after reports of an altercation just after 7am on Friday, June 21.
Police discovered a 33-year-old man at the scene suffering stab wounds to his leg and hand.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
Police confirmed the man remained in hospital in a stable condition about 11.30am on Friday.
A crime scene was established and Newcastle police combed the scene for clues about how the stabbing unfolded.
Officers have been told that the 33-year-old man was stabbed after a confrontation with another man, "who is believed to have broken into a neighbouring property", a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Police searched the area and located a 23-year-old man at a unit on Wilton Street, just one street away from the crime scene, a short time later.
He was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he was being questioned by police on Friday morning.
No charges had been laid by about 11.30am on June 21.
