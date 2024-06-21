Own this one of a kind designer gown worn by Newcastle model Charlee Fraser for Furiosa

Imagine the heads you'd turn busting out this epic number on the weekly Marketown grocery run. Look out!
Just try to keep your sunnies on when this one hits the Hunter Street catwalk on a Saturday night, Anna Wintour. We dare you.
Well, imagine no longer, because a gown worthy of a Miranda Priestley lip curl could be yours.
Our local lady of the catwalk, fashion model turned actor Charlee Fraser, who made her debut in New York Fashion Week in 2016 and has most recently appeared in the new Mad Max franchise instalment Furiosa, is auctioning this custom gown.
Fraser wore the gown at the film's Australian premiere and is auctioning it in the coming week to launch her new philanthropic undertaking Repeat For Purpose, which auctions custom pieces created in collaboration with select artists and worn by Fraser at significant events, with profits given to charity.
Fraser has commanded shows in some of the world's most prestigious labels and has, in the past couple of years, turned actor with roles in director Will Gluck's 2023 rom-com Anyone But You and Furiosa this year, and has now turned her hand to a sustainability and philanthropy-led arts initiative.
The epic dark navy gown, with an edgy gathered front ahead of a train of red carpet-level drama under a sharp bust and neckline, was crafted from repurposed fabrics conceived by the actor and long-time designer friend Toni Maticevski (Oh yeah, that Toni Maticevski, says Topics famous for our extensive career keeping fashion followers guessing) with whom Fraser has had a connection for the past decade.
The one-off piece represents the first of the Repeat For Purpose label, which we're told will be an ongoing initiative encompassing all of Fraser's core values. According to the measurements listed on the sale note, the gown is a size 8.
The cause behind the sale is admirable, and we're told that the initiative has a special place in the heart of our leading lady.
"Sustainability is something as well that I hold close to my heart," Fraser said in a statement.
"It's very near and dear to my culture. Being Indigenous Australian, the land is what gives us life.
"So it's important that we live in an ecosystem that protects the land."
The gown will go to silent auction hosted by online outfit GalaBid, and proceeds will be donated to not-for-profit conservationists Bush Heritage Australia.
The auction started on Friday June 21, and will close at noon on Friday, June 28.
Fraser, 28, was born in Newcastle on Christmas Day and was scouted at 18 before joining modelling agency IMG.
She went on to front campaigns for Tom Ford, Celine, Stella McCartney, Givenchy, and Giorgio Armani, photographed by Mario Sorrenti, Mert and Marcus, and Juergen Teller.
In 2020, Charlee moved from New York back to Australia, where she became the ambassador for First Nations Fashion and Design, a not-for-profit organisation that aims to build an ecology of Indigenous artists and talent within the fashion industry.
To bid, visit the website.
