Knights making moves on and off the pitch

Max McKinney here delivering the Newcastle Herald's weekly Footy HQ newsletter.
It might be a bye week for Newcastle in the NRL, but the Knights have been busy on and off the training pitch.
Speaking to league reporter Barry Toohey, Knights CEO Philip Gardner has opened up about securing the services of recruitment guru Peter O'Sullivan.
Knights players Jackson Hastings and Dylan Lucas have also spoken about their recent form.
It's been a big week for the two of the region's Northern NSW NPL clubs following the Australia Cup round-of-32 draw.
The Edgeworth Eagles face a mammoth away trip but meet an ideal opponent, while the Lambton Jaffas will host an A-League club.
In rugby union, the Hunter Wildfires are set to hand a Shute Shield debut to Imanol Urraza, a Spanish recruit who has studied medicine and speaks four languages.
The Wildfires make a trip to the northern beaches on Saturday to face in-form Many, in what shapes as a must-win game if they are to make a run for the finals.
All that and more below.
Max McKinney, journalist
