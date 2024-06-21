'It's going to be a real challenge': Wildfires primed for Manly test

Coach Anthony Eriksson conceded the Hunter Wildfires' preparation had been less than ideal ahead of "a real challenge" in Sydney women's premier rugby union at Manly Oval on Saturday.
The third-placed Wildfires, on 31 points, travel to play second-placed Manly (37 points) in what will be the Hunter side's first game in three weeks.
There were no games over the June long weekend due to representative carnivals and Hunter's opponents last weekend, Western Raptors, forfeited.
Eriksson expected the Wildfires to be close to full strength for their round-10 exchange this weekend with Brooke Klingner replacing Anika Butler (unavailable) at fullback and Charlotte Rienecker starting at halfback for injured Maronay Smuts.
"Besides [leaders] Sydney Uni, this is the next biggest test for our girls," Eriksson said.
"It's going to be a real challenge. They've got a lot of girls from the sevens playing in their 15s. Their backline is pretty handy and they've got a bit of speed, so we've got to be right on the ball.
"We're looking sharp and it will be probably one of the strongest teams we've put out this year.
"If we stick to our game plan and not get dragged into their style of play and be dictated by them, we're confident we can walk away with the win."
Hunter, who beat Wests 24-0 in their last outing on June 1, have a bye in round 11. The competition will then split in two.
"This little patch has been very disruptive," Eriksson said.
"We had a week off because of the NSW Country championships on the June long weekend then we had the forfeit last week, a game this week then we have a bye then we go into the more trickier games.
"It would've been better to get a bit of momentum going in but you can only play what cards we've been dealt."
