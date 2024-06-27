Experience a snowy adventure without breaking the bank these July holidays Advertising Feature

Experience the snow without breaking the bank during July at the annual winter wonderland - Snow Time in the Garden - at Hunter Valley Gardens.

The month-long spectacular starts today, June 29, and runs until July 28 with activities and experiences that cater to all ages. It's guaranteed fun for the whole family and much less hassle than a trip to the snowy mountains.

This winter, embrace the spirit by building a snowman in the Mega Snow Play Zone, or go speeding down the 45-metre Giant Ice Toboggan. Refine your skills in the Ice-Skating Rink, suitable for beginner and experienced skaters. Experience all these wonders, which are all included in the price of the entry ticket.

For more adventurous visitors, choose your own adventure with the many rides on offer, a favourite with both the young and the young at heart. Experience a bird's eye view on the 25-metre Ferris Wheel that overlooks the snow-filled activities, create magic moments on the traditional Venetian Carousel, or take a thrilling spin on the Swing Chairs.

Snow Time in the Garden activities are open from 9.30am to 4.30pm daily with entertainment and roving performers including Little Scallywagz. New to Snow Time this year is the Kids Crafts 'Chill Zone', running through the school holidays (July 6-21), where little ones can explore their creative side and have a memory to take home. Guests can also roam the entire the Gardens, which have been carefully crafted and designed into a breathtaking winter wonderland, featuring 10 stunning display gardens including the fan-favourite, Storybook Gardens. An experience sure to create those precious family moments making a tradition to fill your family albums for years to come.

When all this action makes you peckish, keep warm and replenish your energy with a selection of hearty food and warming beverages to choose from, including Woodfired Pizza, Greek Souvlaki plates and loaded burgers. If you crave a sweet treat, you can grab a waffle on a stick, exotic filled candy, or risk a brain freeze with the delicious Sno Cones.

"We are so excited to showcase what we have in store for our visitors at Snow Time in the Garden this year," Kim Jacobs - Marketing Manager at Hunter Valley Gardens said. "We know that this event is a family tradition for many, and a place to form magical memories that last a lifetime."