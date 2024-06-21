Car left on its side after crash at Scenic Drive in Newcastle

Two people have been treated by paramedics at the scene of a crash at Merewether Heights on Friday afternoon, as traffic was stopped to allow emergency services to clear the scene.
Police and paramedics were called to Scenic Drive at Merewether Heights at 1pm on reports two cars had collided and one was left tipped on its side.
Police confirmed that no one was trapped in their vehicles and, though details were developing around 1.30pm and emergency services remained on the scene, it was believed that no one was seriously injured.
Traffic was stopped for a short time, District Inspector Emma Spencer said, before the southbound lane was re-opened around the scene as tow trucks arrived to clear the way.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
