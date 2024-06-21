Eather family battle unfolding: Who will win and take bragging rights?

Narelle Eather has coached plenty of her two daughters' teams over the years but Saturday's round of Newcastle Tri Series netball could toss up a first for the Souths player-coach.
Eather's 23-year-old daughter Chloe has been promoted from Nova's opens side in place of unavailable midcourter Eliza Lewis for their round-nine championship exchange with Souths.
Whoever wins will not only take valuable competition points but also bragging rights at home.
"It's the first time she's played championships when we've played them, so that's cool," Eather, who is managing hip issues and is likely to be on limited duties, said.
"I've always coached my daughters' netball teams but never played in a team with them or the same grade."
Souths, on 10 points, are caught in a three-way tussle with Junction Stella and West Leagues Balance for second place and beat fifth-placed Nova 44-38 in round two.
Nova are level-pegged with BNC and Waratah on six points after four hit-outs.
"We're just excited to play," Nova coach Katie Robinson said.
"It was nice when we got together as all of the clubs the other week and said the core business is to play netball, so we are just looking forward to getting on the court and having a good hit-out.
"Souths are always strong in their shooting end, so it will just be if we can knock off a couple of intercepts or a couple of turnovers.
"Our attack end is building in their consistency and their trust in one another, so I think defensively we can match it; it's just got to come from our attack end, trusting and connecting with each other."
West Leagues Balance play Kotara South (four), Junction battle BNC and Waratah face Norths (12).
